Budget 2020: FG to create N420m community centers – The Federal Government is to spend N420 million to construct Community Centres in six local government areas in Yobe state.

Hours after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2020 budget into law, details have emerged of what the federal government plans to spend money on next year.

In the budget, the Ministry of Works and Housing has authorised to spend N420 million on the construction of community centres in six LGAs of Yobe North. Appropriation N1 billion was also made for the provision of starter packs for economic empowerment across the federation with emphasis on hunger and learning; and provision and installation of sign and signages across the six geopolitical zones with N500 million.

There were curious entries in the budget where the Ministry of Works and Housing budgeted N2.8 billion for solar boreholes, which ordinarily should be the responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources; N5.962 billion for settlement of MGDs, SGDs and direct mandate liabilities; and another N952.280 billion for the Provision of maternity centres.

With regards to traditional entries in the annual budget, N3.327 billion was budgeted for the executive as travel expenses for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in 2020.

The President will spend N2.526 billion on local and international travels, while Vice President Osinbajo has received the blessing of the National Assembly to spend N801.035 million.

In the budget, President Buhari will spend N1.751 billion on international travels while N775.602 million has been earmarked for his local trips.

The vice president was allocated N517.060 million for international travel; while he would be expected to spend N283. 974 million travelling within the country.

Next year, President Buhari would spend N98.306 million on food stuff and catering materials; while the vice president was allocated N50.888 million for the same purpose.

Conservation upgrade of the Villa ranch and construction of wildlife conservation was allocated N12.945 million.

Under the Ministry of Works and Housing, budget item with code ERGP 12142038 entitled “Payment for other on-going projects and retention,” was allocated N571.6 million. The projects and their locations were not mentioned.

Similarly, item ERGP 12142047 Routine intervention on the road network in the 36 states by Federal Controllers of Works was allocated N1.039 billion; while ERGP 12142022 was allocated N886 million for intervention on internal roads of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.