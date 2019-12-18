Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Lagos begins Sale of Lake Rice for Yuletide Celebration – The Lagos State Government on Tuesday commenced the sale of its popular brand of rice, Lake Rice, in preparation for the coming Christmas celebration with the formal flagged off of the exercise by the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal.

Lawal noted that the Lake Rice are available for sale at its sales centers across the State: at the Agricultural Development Authority Complex, Oko-Oba; Lagos State Agriculture Inputs Supply Authority (LAISA), Ojo and the Blue Roof at LTV Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The Commissioner added that other centers are the Lake Rice Sales Center at Farm Service Center, Epe; Odogunyan Farm Service Center, Ikorodu; Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere; Farm Center, Ajah, Government Technical School, Ikotun; Farm Service Center, Badagry and the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Center, Rowe Park at Yaba.

He stated that the price of a 50Kg bag of the Lake Rice is N17,000, while 25kg bag is N8,500 warning that the Lake Rice should not be sold above the approved prices.

Lawal reiterated the State Government’s commitment towards boosting food security in the State, stressing that government would continue to ensure the adequate production and fair distribution of the Lake Rice across the State with a view to ensuring its availability to the masses in the various designated sales centers in the State.

While wishing Lagosians in particular and Nigerians in general a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance, the Commissioner assured that the state government would continue to embark on agricultural policies and programmes that would ensure food security in the State in line with the THEMES Developmental Agenda of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the State.