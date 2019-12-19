Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) recruitment 2019 – Our client, Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) is a statutory organization of the Government of Kenya established by the Standards Act, Cap 496 of the laws of Kenya in July 1974 – Apply here!

The mandate of KEBS is to provide Standardization, Metrology and Conformity Assessment services through promotion of standardization in commerce and industry, provision of testing and calibration facilities, control of the use of standardization marks, undertaking educational work in standardization, facilitation of the implementation and practical application of standards and maintenance and dissemination of the International System of Units (SI) of measurements.

In order to enhance institutional capacity to deliver strategy, KEBS is seeking to recruit exceptional leaders with high degree of integrity and innovation and ability to drive results to fill the position of Director, Market Surveillance;

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the successful candidate will lead monitoring and evaluation of quality and compliance level of locally manufactured and imported products in the Kenyan market to ensure that they meet relevant approved Kenya / International Standards and codes of practices.

Director, Standards Development – Kenya Bureau of Standards

Nairobi, Nairobi County, Kenya · KEBS/DSD/01/2019

Key Responsibilities

Ensure health and safety of Kenyans, protect the environment and promote fair trade;

Ensure prompt response and action to consumer complaints and appeals to enhance customer satisfaction levels; and

Liaise with other stakeholders in the fight against substandard and counterfeit products.

REQUIREMENTS

Person Specifications

Be holder of a Bachelor and Master’s degree in a Science or related field from a recognized University;

Have not less than twelve (12) years of relevant work experience of which eight (8) years’ should have been spent in a senior managerial position; and

Possess a Strategic Leadership Development Certification or equivalent from a recognised institution.

BENEFITS

An attractive remuneration package and benefits await the successful candidate.

If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the relevant criteria for any of the roles above, please submit your application including copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials and your curriculum vitae, including among other details your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees familiar with your qualifications and work experience – Apply here!

To be considered, your application must be received by not later than 15 February 2019 addressed to:

The Director,

Executive Selection Division

Deloitte Consulting Limited

Deloitte Place

KEBS is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE), and committed to diversity and gender equality. Canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Please also note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Key Responsibilities

Provide leadership in Standards Development related matters by ensuring national standards are developed in accordance to the laid down international standardization principles of inclusivity and consensus building and that timelines and budgets are adhered to;

Ensure that participation at international and regional forums is maintained and that country positions on matters standardization where Kenya has interest are developed and presented within set timelines while observing the principles of standardization;

Provide leadership standardization training based on Kenya and international standards in order to entrench a culture of quality in the Kenyan society; and

Facilitate system certification activities based on management systems standards as well as personnel certification.

REQUIREMENTS

Person Specifications

Be a holder of a Bachelors and a Master’s degree in any of the following fields; Engineering, Sciences, Technology, Commerce, Social Sciences, Education, Law, or any other related field from a recognized University;

Have not less than twelve (12) years of relevant work experience of which eight (8) years’ should have been spent in a senior managerial position; and

Possess a Strategic Leadership Development Certification or equivalent from a recognised institution.

BENEFITS

An attractive remuneration package and benefits await the successful candidate.

