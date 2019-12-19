Massive Teachers Recruitment at Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM)

December 19, 2019 Cynthia Charles Careers

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Massive Teachers Recruitment at Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM)
Massive Teachers Recruitment at Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM)

Massive Teachers Recruitment at Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) – The Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) hereby announces the commencement of the 2019 Recruitment Exercise into Ekiti State Public Secondary Schools within the capacity below: – Apply here!

Job Title: Teacher

Location: Ekiti
Slot: 1,000

Requirements

  • Only holders of the National Certificate of Education (NCE) and University Degrees in Education in subjects taught in Secondary Schools are qualified to apply.

Application Closing Date
7th October, 2019.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click Here to Start Application

Click here for more information

Note

  • Interested applicants should note that they are required to pay an examination fee of  N1,000 only to complete the process.
  • Applicants must print the acknowledgment slip on the last step of the application process. The slip, showing the applicant’s Seat Number, will serve as the entry pass during the qualifying examination to hold at a later date.

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

Download all job past questions & answers here to get ahead of others in getting that your dream job – Download here now!

FREE ADVERTS FOR NEW USED PRODUCTS HERE
About Cynthia Charles 428 Articles
She is a prolific writer and has special interest on writing about business and opportunities. She can be contacted via [email protected]
Facebook

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.