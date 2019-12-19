Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NGO Jobs in Kenya: Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) recruitment 2019 – Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) is a Kenyan registered Charity Organization with its Headquarters in Gatwekera-Kibera and other offices in New York, Mathare Slum, Mukuru Slum and Bangladesh with a plan to move to other slums in Kenya with a VISION of “Building Urban Promise from Urban Poverty” – Apply here!

It is a grassroots movement that catalyzes large-scale transformation in urban slums by providing critical services for all, community advocacy platforms, and education and leadership development for women and girls.

The following are the open positions that we seek to fill;

Job Title: Digital Marketing Executive

Grade: G9

Section: Marketing & Partnerships

Department: CEO Office

Location / Work Station: Kibera/ Ikigai

Working Hours: Monday – Friday | 8.00 AM – 5.00PM

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: Director Marketing & Partnerships

Direct reports: N/A

Job Purpose: In this role, you’ll be responsible for the digital branding and marketing strategy of Shofco. You will execute Shofco’s evolving marketing strategy as the organisation expands and seeks to establish its footprint locally.

Key Responsibilities / Duties/ Tasks

Role is working directly under Marketing & Partnerships Director

Social media – Develop the social media strategy using research, currently global reality and locally available content to draft and publish engaging content as part of a wider content calendar. This will be done in collaboration with the Programs teams on the ground to execute for relevance across (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and twitter accounts)

Fundraising – creating fund raising campaigns in keeping with Shofco brand representation and in line with a previously agreed upon schedule for the year using platforms such as Classy to execute · Website management (including SWEP):

Manage the site development / maintenance with 3rd party vendors to ensure optimal functionality Maintain the website and blog—SEO – regularly updating and publishing content on the site Managing the organisations online commercial SWEP page through ensuring all the products, prices etc. are up to date

Digital analytics – track performance into dashboards of all the organisations digital platforms using common analytics tool and use this to feed into the overall marketing strategy

Email marketing – utilize Mail Chimp to update Shofco partners on a quarterly and need to basis of organizational progress. This is done through producing and publishing the online newsletters

Budgetary reconciliation – for all online advertising efforts including Classy and the M-Changa page maintenance and utilization

*kindly note certain elements of what you’re required to do in this role will be subject to change.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills)

Academic Qualifications

Diploma / Degree in Business, Marketing or Communications (Media).

Professional Qualifications

Qualification in Business / Marketing / communication or any other related field

Other requirements (unique / job specific)

At least 2 years’ experience in a relevant field

Must be an organized thinker, completes detailed tasks punctually and is able to work effectively under time pressures

Ability to make quick, wise judgements, on controversial or sensitive issues

Proven experience in successful planning and support of a heavy workload within a framework of timescales and accountability

Solid knowledge of website analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, NetInsight, Omniture, WebTrends)

Working knowledge of ad serving tools (e.g., DART, Atlas)

Experience in setting up and optimizing Google Adwords campaigns

Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript development and constraints

Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing and measurement

Functional Skills:

Articulating information

Documenting facts

Checking things

Showing Composure

Behavioural Competencies / Attributes:

Establishing rapport

Interacting with people

Following procedures

Upholding standards

Key Performance Indicators

Monitoring progress of all Social Media and adjusting necessary changes to get better results

Timely replies to posts and enquiries on social medial as well as communications sent via emails

Timely planning and execution of what needs to be achieved and done on a monthly basis.

Job Title: Head Teacher

Rank: Manager

Grade: 10

Program: Girls Leadership & Education

Sub-Program: Primary Education

Location / Work station: Mathare

Working Hours: Monday – Friday | 7.30 AM – 4.30PM and two Saturdays a month

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: Education Director

Direct reports: Deputy Head Teacher, Teachers including TOT/Panel Heads

Job Purpose: To be responsible for maintaining a high quality of education in line with SHOFCO’s vision, mission and guiding principles; and the overall coordination of the school curriculum, activities and operations to ensure that the school runs efficiently and effectively on a day to day basis.

Key Responsibilities and Job Dimensions

Ensure that the programs of the school are consistent with the vision, mission, and guiding principles of SHOFCO schools.

Coach, mentor, and evaluate the performance of the whole faculty.

Oversee proper implementation of SHOFCO Curriculum using recommended teaching methodologies.

Ability to offer teacher training on curriculum design, implementation and evaluation.

Develop a long-range in-service plan for the faculty in collaboration with the Education Management team.

Collect, analyse, share and interpret internal and external school assessment data and ensure the data is used strategically to improve student academic performance.

Oversee planning, execution and analysis of intervention programs targeted at needs of diverse academic subgroups.

Develop and administer the general school routine, and coordinate all activities within the school.

Manage the school budget, supply acquisition, HR efforts and administrative duties; and ensure efficient usage of school resources.

Identify intellectual, physical, social and emotional needs affecting student’s success in school in collaboration with teachers, students, parents and social worker.

Maintain effective communication to keep staff, students and parents properly informed.

Encourage and initiate continuous improvement in curriculum and teaching methods.

Maintain an educational philosophy and school climate which encourages a cooperative and participatory attitude on the part of all teachers and students.

In charge of boarding section of the school.

Manage and develop external partnerships and represent the school in interactions with government officials.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills)

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor Degree in Education or any related field

Professional Qualifications

P1, Bachelor’s degree in Primary Education

Other requirements (unique / job specific)

Must be registered with Teachers Service Commission

5 Years’ Experience and training in student centred approach to education that encourages exploration, inquiry, problem-solving and real world thinking skills

4 Years’ Experience in school administration

Functional Skills:

Proven communication and influencing skills

Organization management

Proven ability to coach, motivate and build strong relationships

Computer literacy

Analytical skills

Leadership skills

Behavioural Competencies / Attributes:

Strategic thinking

Adaptability and decisiveness

Honesty and integrity

Initiative and enthusiasm

Openness and sound judgement

Firm and objective

How to Apply:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

SHOFCO is an equal opportunity employer and employment is subject to Child Protection standards including appropriate background checks and adherence to our Child Protection Policy.

We regret that only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Disclaimer: SHOFCO does not require applicants to pay any fee at whatever stage of the recruitment and selection process. We therefore advise the general public to exercise due diligence when applying for employment.