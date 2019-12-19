Recruitment Ongoing at Murang’a County in Kenya

Jobs in Kenya

Recruitment Ongoing at Murang’a County in Kenya– -Murang’a County is seeking to hire competent individuals to fill up various positions within the university. Check out the opportunities – Apply here!

Company: Murang’a  County

  • Location: Kenya
  • State: Nairobi
  • Job type: Full-Time
  • Job category: Graduates Jobs in Kenya

Murang’a County is seeking to hire competent individuals to fill up various positions within the university. Check out the opportunities and apply.Municipal Manager

  1. Municipal Manager
  2. Information Officer
  3. Water & Sewerage Inspector
  4. HR Management
  5. Social Development Officer

Qualifications

  • Be a Kenyan citizen.
  • Hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Urban Management, Public Administration, Business Management or any other relevant Degree from a university recognized in Kenya
  • Possession of a relevant Master’s Degree would be an added advantage
  • Must have at least Seven (7) years of experience, two (2) years of which must have been in a senior management level in reputable organization;
  • Must be computer literate in Microsoft package from a recognized institution;
  • Understanding national goals, policies and development objectives of vision 2030;
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; Demonstrate a thorough understanding of socio-economic dynamics in Murang’a County
  • Be a strategic thinker and result oriented Wide knowledge in Urban Development Policies and Financial Management
  • Registration with a relevant professional body is an added advantage.
  • Good knowledge and interpretation of key and related Urban Areas and Cities Legislations and Policies, Knowledge of Municipal Operations and Delegation of Powers
  • Satisfy the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution on Leadership and integrity

Salary and benefits: As per the guidelines provided by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to Apply

Apply here!

Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.

