Teaching jobs in Kenya: Apply for Teacher Jobs In Nairobi – Corporate Staffing Services

Title: Teacher – Secondary School
Location: Nairobi
Employment Type: FULL_TIME
Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd
Physics and Chemistry teacher
• Supervise student’s laboratory work.
• Evaluate and grade the student’s classwork, laboratory performance, and assignments and papers.
• Select and obtain materials and supplies such as textbooks and laboratory equipment.
Geography and Business Studies teacher
• Prepare teaching materials, maps, and other visual teaching aids
• Plan for field trips to geographical sites
Responsibilities:
- Planning, preparing and delivering lessons to all students in the class, assigning work, correcting and marking work carried out by his or her students
- Track student’s progress, assess, record and report on the development, progress, attainment, and behavior of one’s student
- Reviewing past papers, setting internal examinations
Qualifications:
- Bachelor of Education degree in related field,
- Must be registered with TSC
- Demonstrate competence and passion in their subject areas,
- Must have experience in teaching KCSE curriculum
How to Apply:
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for the interviewing process. Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.
