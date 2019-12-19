Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Teaching jobs in Kenya: Apply for Teacher Jobs In Nairobi – Corporate Staffing Services – Our client is a secondary school based in Donholm Nairobi. They are looking to recruit teachers knowledgeable about different subjects – Apply Here!

Title: Teacher – Secondary School

Location: Nairobi

Employment Type: FULL_TIME

Categories: Other Jobs

Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd

Physics and Chemistry teacher

• Supervise student’s laboratory work.

• Evaluate and grade the student’s classwork, laboratory performance, and assignments and papers.

• Select and obtain materials and supplies such as textbooks and laboratory equipment.

Geography and Business Studies teacher

• Prepare teaching materials, maps, and other visual teaching aids

• Plan for field trips to geographical sites

Responsibilities:

Planning, preparing and delivering lessons to all students in the class, assigning work, correcting and marking work carried out by his or her students

Track student’s progress, assess, record and report on the development, progress, attainment, and behavior of one’s student

Reviewing past papers, setting internal examinations

Qualifications:

Bachelor of Education degree in related field,

Must be registered with TSC

Demonstrate competence and passion in their subject areas,

Must have experience in teaching KCSE curriculum

How to Apply:

Apply Here!

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for the interviewing process. Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.