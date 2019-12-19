Teaching jobs in Kenya: Apply for Teacher Jobs In Nairobi – Corporate Staffing Services

December 19, 2019 Haruna Magaji Careers

Teaching jobs in Kenya: Apply for Teacher Jobs In Nairobi – Corporate Staffing Services – Our client is a secondary school based in Donholm Nairobi. They are looking to recruit teachers knowledgeable about different subjects – Apply Here!

Title: Teacher – Secondary School
Location: Nairobi

Employment Type: FULL_TIME
Categories: Other Jobs
Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd

Physics and Chemistry teacher
• Supervise student’s laboratory work.
• Evaluate and grade the student’s classwork, laboratory performance, and assignments and papers.
• Select and obtain materials and supplies such as textbooks and laboratory equipment.

Geography and Business Studies teacher
• Prepare teaching materials, maps, and other visual teaching aids
• Plan for field trips to geographical sites

Responsibilities:

  • Planning, preparing and delivering lessons to all students in the class, assigning work, correcting and marking work carried out by his or her students
  • Track student’s progress, assess, record and report on the development, progress, attainment, and behavior of one’s student
  • Reviewing past papers, setting internal examinations

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor of Education degree in related field,
  • Must be registered with TSC
  • Demonstrate competence and passion in their subject areas,
  • Must have experience in teaching KCSE curriculum

How to Apply:

Apply Here!

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for the interviewing process. Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

