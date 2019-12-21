Jobs in Kenya 2019: Letting Sales Executive Job in Nairobi (50K) – Our Client is a leading real estate company based in Nairobi that deals with services including letting, property management and relocation services. They seek to hire an experienced sales executive who will be tasked to offer client consultations, property listings, selling and letting of properties to meet the company’s revenue target and strategic growth plan – Apply here!
Employment Type: FULL_TIME
Job Category: Sales & Marketing Jobs In Kenya
Employer(S): Corporate Staffing Jobs, Sales Executive Jobs In Kenya, Corporate Staffing Services
Gross Salary: 50k plus commissions
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Responsibilities
- Contributing to the achievement of allocated annual sales targets for the region by proactively and rigorously engaging in sales activities
- Propose potential business deals by engaging potential partners
- Advising clients on the suitability and value of the property they are visiting. -Act as the face of the company and offer exemplary customer service to all clients.
- Accompany clients during visits and inspections of the property
- Maintaining and servicing existing customer portfolio to realize revenue and
- Working in conjunction with the Commercial Manager and business development team to identify sales opportunities in the region.
- Establishing and maintaining excellent customer relationships by providing an efficient, reliable, friendly and courteous service to all customers.
- Communicating effectively with customers and maintain up to date information regarding new initiatives, prices, promotions, new product listings, and product de-lists.
- Providing information feedback to the Commercial Manager, on customer requirements and competitor activity in the region.
- Assisting the Commercial Manager in establishing plans and strategies to expand the customer base in the assigned sales area.
- Maintaining contact with clients in the market area to ensure high levels of client satisfaction.
- Contribute and make use of company digital resources such as blog, newsletter, social media and others to grow the company business.
- Any other ad-hoc duties assigned.
Qualifications
- Degree in sales, marketing or business related field
- Well-groomed and well-spoken with a strong database of clients
- At least 4 years’ sales and marketing experience in a real estate company, experience in selling high end commercial and residential property will be an added advantage.
- Candidates aged between 30-38 years will be considered
- Should have a proven ability to achieve and surpass sales targets
- Must be able to work under minimal supervision, excellent communication, negotiation and presentation skills
- Strong interpersonal skills and networking skills
valid through: 02/14/2019
location: nairobi, kenya
