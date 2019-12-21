Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

kenya census field personnel 2019 Recruitment application form – The government on Sunday announced the recruitment period for the field personnel set to conduct the 2019 national census – Download application form here.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the recruitment exercise will officially kick off in June, 2019.

Among those who will be contracted as field personnel are enumerators, content and ICT supervisors in an drive that will see the total count of Kenya’s population at the specified time or in a given part of the country.

Being the government’s principal agency established to collect, compile, analyze and disseminate statistical data, KNBS is expected to carry out the Kenya Census 2019 in August.

“August is best suited for the Kenya Census 2019 since there are fewer major festivities and schools are closed for holidays. This is to maintain comparability and consistency,” KNBS noted.

The population census is normally taken at a specific point in time, that according to KNBS mostly falls on 24th/25th August.

KNBS has in the past cautioned Kenyans against scammers alleging a roll out of job advertisement for the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census.

“Its worth noting that the Government does not require individuals to pay any monies to be considered for employment,” the agency noted.

On its website, KNBS prides itself as an equal opportunity employer further encouraging minorities and marginalized groups to apply whenever job vacancies are advertised.

The census is useful in updating the various socio-economic and demographic indicators, providing benchmark indicators, and guiding resource allocation.

Besides, the census helps in reviewing administrative boundaries, carrying out population projections and research.

There have been seven censuses conducted in Kenya over years including in 1948, 1962, 1969, 1979, 1989, 1999 and 2009.

