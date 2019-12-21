Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Kenya immigration service recruitment: 220 Immigration Officers Jobs in Kenya – PSC (29-34K) – Apply here!

Two Hundred And Twenty (220) Posts

V/No. 1/2019

Job Group ‘J’

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.29,190 p.m. – Ksh.34,440 p.m.

Qualifications

A candidate must have a degree in any of the following disciplines: Public Administration, Sociology, Information Technology, Economics, Business Administration, Anthropology, Public Policy and Administration, International Relations, Government/Political Science, Criminology, History, Education, Linguistics, Communication Studies, Governance and Ethics, Human Resource Management or Psychology from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities

Receiving, verifying and recording applications for processing of passports, permits, residence certificates, alien certificates, visas, visitor passes Citizenship Travel Document (CTD) for refugees and any other travel document;

Receiving applications and determining eligibility for entry into and exit out of Kenya;

Profiling persons entering or leaving border points;

Capturing and entering data;

Undertaking border patrols to control entry of illegal immigrants;

Gathering basic information for investigation of immigration related offences; and

Attending to simple complaints and enquiries on immigration issues.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications as follows:

Online through the Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke or job portal www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note

Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application.

Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the application period should not be included.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232

On fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.

THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews. It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.

Applications should reach the Commission on or before 25th February 2019