New Job Vacancies at GTbank – Internship, Graduate and Specialist Entries – If your desire is to work in an institution where learning is encouraged, skills are developed and passion is rewarded, Guaranty Trust Bank might be exactly what you are looking for. Explore below to find out more about graduate, internship and specialist opportunities – Apply here!

Internships

At Guaranty Trust Bank, emphasis is placed on growing talents. We offer internship opportunities for students and graduates to learn from a world-class organization. Our internship programmes will enable you to gather technical expertise and personal skills which will enable you to make an impact in your career and benefit from vital on-the-job experience. Its a great way to explore the career choices that lie ahead of you.

Job Description

An exciting opportunity to intern with the Proudly African and Truly International Institution. The Internship Program offers OND graduates the opportunity to gain industry experience and on-the-job training in banking operations by supporting the day-to-day activities of our Transaction Services team whilst learning best-in-class banking processes and procedures. The internship program is a great way to start a career in banking and develop workplace skills for the future.

Are you ready for this journey? Kindly see requirements below to kick start a banking career with GTBank.

Job Type: OND Internship

Location: Our unique branches nationwide

Duration: 12 months

Competencies/Skills

Good communication skills

Basic numerical skills

Willingness to learn

Requirements

One-year industrial attachment letter from a polytechnic

WAEC/NECO certificate

Birth certificate

School Identity card

Guarantor(s)*

GTBank – 1 Guarantor (Full-time employees only)

Other Organisations – 2 Guarantors (Full-time employees only)

Graduates

Guaranty Trust Bank is committed to constantly grooming young talents and providing them with opportunities to explore their strengths, discover themselves, and make an impact in the environment.

Our entry level training programme is an exciting platform to launch your career as we provide and create a world-class training environment.

Job Description

At Guaranty Trust Bank plc, our mission is to build an enduring Proudly African and Truly International Institution that plays a fundamental role as a Platform for Enriching Lives by building strong, value adding relationships with our customers, stakeholders and the communities in which we operate.

We are looking for vibrant people who would work passionately in driving our desire to provide exceptional services to our customers.

Join our diverse and inclusive team where you will feel valued and inspired to contribute your unique skills and experience.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant positions below.

Job Title: Customer Service Representatives

Location: Our unique branches countrywide

Job description:

We are hiring experienced Customer Service Representatives to deliver exceptional customer experiences. To do well on this role, you will be required to:

Respond promptly to customer inquiries

Communicate with customers through various channels

Acknowledge and resolve customer complaints

Know our products to answer questions

Provide professional customer support

Competencies/Skills:

Awesome service disposition

Attention to details

Effective communication skills

Problem resolution skills

Requirements:

2 to 3 years’ work experience in any customer service related role

HND from an accredited polytechnic

Minimum of 5 O’ level credits – including English and Mathematics

Completion of NYSC is mandatory

Application Process

Our criteria for Entry level Programme (ELP) is as detailed below. Candidate must:

Be a graduate with a minimum of second class lower division from an accredited University

Have completed the compulsory NYSC and possess NYSC certificate

Have completed WAEC/NECO with at least 5 credits including Mathematics and English, at no more than two (2) sittings

Must be no more than twenty-six (26) years of age

You will be invited to go through the Bank’s five-step recruitment process, summarized below:

Step 1: Computer-Based Assessment

If eligible, you will be invited to complete a Computer-Based assessment comprising of questions covering Spatial Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation.

Step 2: Pre-Interview Documentation

Upon successful completion of the assessment, you will be invited for an informal chat with a member of the Human Resources Team, where you’d be required to provide evidence of relevant qualifications/credentials for verification. You may also be required to write an essay details of which will be communicated during the discussion.

Step 3: Panel Interview

The next stage of the process is a competency-based panel interview. Candidates are expected to demonstrate key capabilities and also exhibit qualities and skills the Bank requires.

Step 4: Final Interview

This stage involves a one-on-one interview with a member of the Executive Management Team. In addition to competency-based questions, candidates are expected to demonstrate industry knowledge and the passion required to work in Guaranty Trust Bank.

Step 5: Entry Level Training Scheme

Candidates who are successful at the Final Interview will be offered a place in our four-month Entry Level Programme (ELP). Here participants are trained and tested on practical, social, and technical aspects of Banking. Successful candidates will be absorbed into the Bank subsequently.

If you are interested in joining Guaranty Trust Bank, Kindly apply for existing vacancies or submit your CV for consideration by completing the registration form on the link below – Apply here!