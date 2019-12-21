Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment Shortlist Finally Out (PDF Download) – Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted in the Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment Shortlist 2019 – View full list here!

All the anticipation is finally here, you will recall I wrote a post about the Nigeria Customs Shortlist PDF 2019 (List of Successful Candidates) where I updated candidates on when and what to expect during the shortlisting exercise.

Following the on-line submissions of application, the following candidates are hereby invited for Examination/Interview.

Nigeria Customs Shortlist PDF 2019, NCS Full List of Shortlisted Candidates, How to Check NCS Full List of Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 for screening. See more details below;

How to Check Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment Shortlist

Visit http://ncsrecruitment.com/shortlist/ Enter your application Number Also, Enter your phone number and email address Click the Check Status button to see your name

If the examination centre for your zone is far from your location, you may have to travel to the city in which you are to write the examination at least one day before the date of the examination. This is necessary so that you will avoid rushing at the last minute.