Nigeria Immigration flags off e-registration in Bayelsa

December 21, 2019 Sam Gabriel NEWS

Nigeria Immigration flags off e-registration in Bayelsa: Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has flagged off the e-registration exercise for immigrants in the state.

The Comptroller General NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, said this in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Sunday James, on Friday in Abuja.

Babandede recalled that it was in compliance with the six months amnesty given by President Muhammadu Buhari for migrants in Nigeria.

He urged officers and men of the command to take advantage of the exercise to capture the migrants residing in Bayelsa to actualise the essence of the programme.

He warned the officers and men against any bottleneck that may jeopardise the exercise, adding that the Migrant e-registration exercise was free.

He, however, encouraged the migrants to turnout in their numbers for the exercise.

NAN reports that event took place in Yenegoa and was coordinated by the State Command Comptroller, Mr Felix Odika.

