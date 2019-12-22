Nigeria Customs Service List of Shortlisted Candidates for 2020 Recruitment is Out

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment List, NCS List of Shortlisted Candidates – Download the full list here: Recall that Nigeria Customs Service started online recruitment in December 2019. They enabled the portal for registration to fill existing vacancies – View full list here!

All interested persons had to login and submit online applications. The applications submitted have been processed.

Now, you can be able to check if your name is among the list of those shortlisted for screening/aptitude test.

It’s after the physical interview and document screening that the NCS final list will be released.

Now those successful at the physical screening will receive their appointment paper as a full-time staff of Nigeria Customs Service.

After checking your name, you will also need to check your screening date and venue. You will need to be at your NCS Screening venue on time to avoid stories that touch.

How to Check Nigeria Customs Service List of Shortlisted Candidates 2020

The list will be published on the NCS Official website.

To check the Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment List, click here

What next after checking your name in the list?

If you have downloaded the NCS Recruitment List 2020/2021 and did see your name on the list, congratulations.

You can now proceed to the next stage of recruitment. This is the physical verification stage.

Get all the information about the screening date, venue and time here.

Warning!

The Nigeria Customs Service List of Shortlisted Candidates is not yet out. All the guide here is to direct you on what to do when the list is out.

When the shortlist is finally out, Nigeria Customs Service will notify you via the registered phone number and email address.

So you need to be checking your email regularly so that once you have been shortlisted, you know what to do next.

The screening will follow next once the list is out.

