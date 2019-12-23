Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

All you need to know about CBN Revised Bank Charges – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Sunday released revised Guide to Bank Charges mandating banks to charge customers N35 for cash withdrawals from other banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). The charge, which was reduced from previous N65 fee, applies after the third withdrawal within one month.

The new guideline signed by Chibuzo Efobi for CBN Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, showed a downward review for electronic banking transaction charges to align with market developments and inclusion of new sections on accountability and sanctions for defaulting banks.

Below are Summary Of CBN Revised Bank Charges:

Electronic transfers: N10 for interbank transfer less than N5000 N25 for interbank trans between N5,001 – 50,000 N50 for interbank trans above N50,000 ATM Withdrawal

N35 (previously 65) after 3rd withdrawal in a month, on another bank’s ATM