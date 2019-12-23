Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: JAMB fixes date for 2020 UTME – The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board has fixed March 14 for the commencement of the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination.

The examination according to the bord will be between March 14 and April 4.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Abuja, where he met with Commissioners for Education from the 36 states.

The Registrar said the registration for the UTME would start on January 13 and end on February 17.

How to Buy 2020 JAMB UTME Form via Interswitch

Registration ePINs are now available and can be purchased directly from www.jamb.org.ng and through any of the following Interswitch Quickteller channels:

Quickteller website- quickteller.com

Quickteller Mobile App,

Quickteller Paypoint Agent Locations

Quickteller USSD code (*322#)

Quickteller-enabled ATM

To avoid the conceivable difficulties associated with the registration process, prospective candidates can send their “First Name Middle Name Last Name” to short code “55019”.

Candidates can get ePINs by simply following these steps:

Step 2: To make payment, Select Sales Form & UTME EXAM, then choose an Interswitch payment channel:

Click ‘Pay Online Now’ to pay immediately on the JAMB website and get ePIN (the PIN will also be sent to the candidate’s mail)

Click ‘Quickteller/Bank Branch Payment’ to get a Transaction ID which can be used for payment on quicketeller. com, Quickteller App, at any Quickteller Paypoint Agent Location, Quickteller-enabled

ATMs or by simply dialing *322*1*04295701*Amount# to get ePIN (the PIN will also be sent to the candidate’s mail).

Step 3: Go to registered JAMB CBT centre with ePIN to complete registration, biometrics, and pick up your booklets.