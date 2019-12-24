Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Fayemi, SERAP reacts to FG’s release of Sowore, Dasuki – Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has commended the Federal government for ordering the release of #RevolutionNow protest convener, Mr. Omoyele Sowore and the immediate-past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, from custody.

SERAP described the action as a positive step taken in a right direction by the government with the view that citizens would be allowed to enjoy their constitutional rights.

In a statement released, it said “This is a positive step by the federal government. We hope that this signals a change in direction in Nigeria towards full respect for the rule of law, tolerance & greater openness by the govt that would allow citizens to effectively enjoy their constitutional rights & fundamental freedoms

“The President Buhari government should now immediately withdraw all charges against Mr Sowore and Olaware Bakare and all others detained simply for exercising their right to freedom of expression. They should never have been charged in the first place”.

Similarly, SERAP also called for the immediate and unconditional release of journalist Agba Jalingo and all those still detained on bogus charges, having spoken out in favour of greater democracy, freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

In a related development, Ekiti Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore from detention.

The governor said Buhari’s intervention has once again proven that he is a stickler for due process and an apostle of the rule of law.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi described the President’s gesture, which came on the Christmas Eve, as a good Christmas gift for the duo, their families and associates as well as a soothing balm for the country.

“Again, the President has demonstrated that he is the father of the nation through his intervention that led to the release from detention of the two prominent citizens,” he said.

Dr Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum said, he was particularly happy that the two prominent citizens regained their freedom while hearing in their cases continued.

This, he said should be the norm.

“The President, by this intervention, has reinforced the fact that nobody is deemed guilty of an offence until pronounced guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“This is good for the country. We congratulate Col. Dasuki and Sowore and salute the President for the fatherly gesture,” the Governor added.