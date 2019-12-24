Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

List of Nigeria police list state by state – (Full PDF list) – The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform all Candidates whose names appear in the list that they have been successful and shortlisted into the Nigerian Police Force as Constables – View list of all states here!

The IGP has vetted and given approval for the release of the final and authenticated list of successful candidates who participated in the ongoing recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force. Below is the list of successful candidates:

List of Successful Candidates in the 2019 Recruitment Exercise into the Nigeria Police Force



General Instructions

All the successful candidates are to report at the Police Colleges/Training Schools indicated against their States.

The training and documentation shall commence on Monday 28th October, 2019 and closes on Friday 1st November, 2019. Failure to report for Training within the stipulated time will mean that the candidate has declined the offer.

Requirements

Candidates are to report with the following items:

Two (2) pairs of White Shorts

Two (2) pairs of white round neck vest

Two (2) pairs of white canvas

Two (2) pairs of white socks

Two (2) white pillow cases

Two (2) sets of white bed-sheet

Sport wears

Mosquito Net

Cutlery

Cutlass

Broom

Bucket

Original and photocopies of Credentials

Recent Passport Photograph

View list here!