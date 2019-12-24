Nigeria Police Academy Final Admission List For the 7th Regular Course Is Out

Nigeria Police Academy Final Admission List For the 7th Regular Course Is Out – Nigerian Police Academy Final Admission List for the 7th Regular course has been released. All candidates who participated in the screening and interview exercise are hereby advised to check if their names are on the list. The names of admitted candidates are contained in the attached pdf document. See important details below – view full list here!

The candidates whose names appear in the attached document below were successful at the Selection Board interview for the 7th Regular Course intake of the Degree programme of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil Kano. The successful candidates who are being offered admission should report to the Academy in Wudil, Kano State on Sunday 5th January 2020 for registration and orientation. Any candidate who fails to report a week after the stated date risks forfeiting the admission offered to him/her.

  1. Candidates are required to bring along the following materials on resumption date:
  2. Original copy of all certificates/credentials
  3. Two pairs of white shorts
  4. Two white singlets
  5. Two pairs of white canvass shoes
  6. Two pairs of white socks
  7. Two sets of sports wears/track suits
  8. One pair of football boots
  9. One dark lounge suit for both male and female cadets (with matching shirt and tie for the male cadets)
  10. One pair of black covered shoes (low heel for females)
  11. Two white bed sheets
  12. Two white pillow cases
  13. One mosquito net
  14. Two blankets
  15. Two plates
  16. One set of cutlery
  17. One cutlass
  18. Two brooms
  19. Toiletries
  20. Two plastic buckets
  21. Eight passport-size photographs
  22. 12- Number, 60-page Note books

FIND FILE ATTACHED BELOW: view full list here!

