FAAN gives account of How intruder fought security personnel at Lagos Airport – Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on Friday, gave account of how a 25-year-old man fought its unarmed Aviation Security Personnel (AVSEC) in a bid to escape arrest while trying to intrude into an Air Peace aircraft taxing for take-off at the Charlie One (C1) Link/Holding Area of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

FAAN’s spokesperson, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu said the intruder put up a struggle with AVSEC personnel on static guard duties at the area when they rushed to stop him from further movement towards the taxing Air Peace aircraft.

Yakubu said: ” At about 0850hrs of 27th December 2019, a young man of about 25yrs was sighted around the airfield by FAAN Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel manning the Charlie One (C1) link/holding area.

” AVSEC personnel on static guard duties at the area rushed to stop his further movement towards a taxiing Air Peace aircraft numbered APK 7252 and with registration number(CS-TQU) and a struggle ensued. All efforts to stop the intruder by the unarmed AVSEC personnel failed as the intruder continued to resist arrest.

“While the struggle was ongoing, the AVSEC personnel called for reinforcement and alerted the pilot of CS-TQU of the intrusion, and to delay the aircraft to allow for a successful apprehension of the intruder.

“The intruder was eventually apprehended by the AVSEC personnel with the support of the reinforcement and has been taken into custody for investigations.

“The aircraft was also advised to return to base for necessary safety/ security inspections in line with standard procedure. Subsequently, The aircraft departed lagos at 10:16, with 171 passengers, and six crew

Mrs Yakubu said the Managing Director of FAAN , Captain Hamisu Yadudu in company with the Directors of Aviation Security services, and Airport operations, , the Regional General Manager (SW) and the Airport Chief of Security (MMA) inspected the site of the incident and discussed with the Captain of the aircraft, who commended the action of the Aviation Security team. According to him, it was timely and professional in protecting the flight as he was not even aware of any intrusion until they alerted him.