Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Army Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 (PDF DOWNLOAD) at 78rri List of Shortlisted Candidates – Welcome to the Nigerian Army Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 PDF List for 78rri screening recruitment shortlist 2020 which is finally out online here – Apply here!

Which of the Nigerian Army Recruitment Process (Physical Screening, Examination Screening, Medical Screening and Final Screening) list are you looking for?

Then, you just have to visit www.nigerianarmyms.ng, so as, to check if you’ve been shortlisted for the Nigerian Army Recruitment 2020 for any of the NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT SHORTLIST.

Meanwhile, just in case you don’t know you are going to see the following content in this Police Page.

List of Successful Candidates for Nigerian ARMY Recruitment

How to Check Nigerian Army Shortlist

News for all Successful candidates

List of Successful Candidates for Nigerian ARMY Recruitment

How to Check Nigerian Army 78RRI Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 (PDF)

First and foremost, click on your own STATE above. And just Press “CONTROL ‘F” to search for your name in the List.

General Instructions for all Successful candidates

All successful Candidates are to report to the screening center with the following:

Original and Photocopies of Credentials. 2 White T Shirts. 2 Blue PT Shorts. 1 Pair of White Canvas Shoe. 3 Pairs of White Socks. 3 Pair of National Dress. 2 White Shirts. 1 Black Tie. 2 Black Trousers. Passports and full size 5 x 7 photographs. Relevant scratch cards for online verification of result (WASSEC/GCE/NECO/NABTEB). Writing materials (Biro and Pencil) File Jacket National Identity card/slip

The steps above will aid you check for your name successfully. Hence, if you’re shortlisted on the portal, we advise you to keep checking this page from time to time.

Look….If you are finding it difficult to check, you can leave your name, examination centre and application number at the comment section at the end of this page below so that will can also help you out.

OTHER GOOGLE SEARCH:

firstly, nigerian army recruitment shortlisted candidates 2019

secondly, nigerian army list of shortlisted candidates 2019

nigeria army shortlisted result,

nigerian army 78rri shortlisted candidates 2019 pdf

And also, nigerian army 78rri shortlisted candidates

Finally, nigerian army list of successful candidates 2019

Disclaimer:

We Do not have any influence on the ongoing shortlist. What we do provide, are the necessary information required for you to be selected on the recruitment registration program.

Reference/Sources

Joinnigeriannavy.com/shortlisted-Candidates

LIST OF OTHER RECRUITMENT SHORTLIST