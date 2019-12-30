NOUN Requirement for Change of Study Centre, Statement Of Result, Academic Transcript, Change Of Program e.t.c

December 30, 2019

NOUN STUDENTS1

NOUN Requirement for Change of Study Centre, Statement Of Result, Academic Transcript, Change Of Program e.t.c

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR CHANGE OF STUDY CENTER
3 copies of the following:

  • Application letter
  • List of registered courses with clearance stamp from store
  • E-wallet from the portal
  •  Evidence of transfer

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR REQUEST FOR STATEMENT/NOTIFICATION OF RESULT
3 copies of the following:

  • Application letter
  • Admission letter
  • E-wallet from the portal
  • Result from the portal

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR ACADEMIC TRANSCRIPT (UNDERGRADUATES)
3 copies of the following:

  •  Application letter
  • Evidence of Remita payment Or N5,000
  •  A copy of certificate/result

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR ACADEMIC TRANSCRIPT (POSTGRADUATE)
3 copies of the following:

  •  Upload evidence of Remita payment of N25,000 for international or
    N10,000 for local destination
  • Upload certificate/notification result
  • For more information, visit www.nou.edu.ng

NOUN REQUIREMENT FOR CHANGE OF PROGRAMME
3 copies of the following:

  • Change of programme form
  • Application form
  • Admission letter
  • O’level results/certificate
  • Evidence of Remita payment

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR CHANGE OF GENDER/CORRECTION OF NAME
3 copies of the following:

  • Application letter
  • Application form
  • Admission letter
  • Birthday certificate/Newspaper publication

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR PROJECT PROPOSAL
3 copies of the following:

  •  Three proposed topics
  •  Results from portal
  •  List of registered courses
  •  E-wallet

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR INTRODUCTION LETTER

  •  Application letter
  • Admission letter
  • Students ID card
  •  E-wallet

NOUN REQUIREMENTS FOR PROGRESS REPORT
2 copies of the following:

  • Application letter
  • Results from portal
  • Students ID card

