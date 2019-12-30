NOUN Undergraduate Transcripts Application Guidelines – The steps for applying for undergraduate transcripts are outlined below:
- Payment is only to be made via the Remita platform at www.remita.net as follows:
- Click on PAY FGN AND STATE TSA
- Who could you want to pay to (type “National Open University of Nigeria”);
- Name of service/purpose (select “miscellaneous income” or “others”);
- Purpose of payment (type “undergraduate transcript”); enter other relevant details, and pay online or in the bank.
- Please fill in your details (phone number and e-mail address in the appropriate boxes).
- Amount to be paid should be indicated. (Transcript within Nigeria is N5, 000 only, and outside Nigeria is N10, 000 only).
- Payment of cash or any additional amount outside the aforementioned approved fee to any official of the university is prohibited.
- Remita will send a mail to your e-mail account, print out and take to any bank for payment.
- Attach the Remita payment slip and the bank payment teller to the transcript application
- The transcript should be addressed to the registrar, National Open University of Nigeria, plot 91, Nnamdi Azikwe expressway, cadastral zone, jabi, Abuja. Or all documents scanned and send to [email protected].
- The application should include all necessary details of the applicant (full name of applicant, matriculation number, programme, faculty, year of graduation, full address of destination, and designation of recipient (e.g. the secretary, the dean).
- Attach a photocopy of your National Open University of Nigeria Certificate.
- Contacts: 08079618970, 08167424141
Kindly help us to serve you better.
Signed
Temitayo R. Olowola (Ms)
Director (Academic)
Source:
http://nou.edu.ng/announcements/undergraduate-transcript-guidelines
