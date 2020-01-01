Npower Stipend News January 2020 – See Today’s 10 latest Updates Here

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npower Stipend News 2020 – See Today's 10 latest Updates Here – Npower.gov.ng – Today we're going to give you Npower News 2019. You'll See Today's 10 latest Updates Here and how Npower.gov.ng can be used to get all trending n-power Nigeria updates.

Npower December Stipend News 2020 – Current Update Today

Searching for the today’s latest news regarding Npower December salary? Are you looking forward to get your npower monthly stipend for the Month of December 2019? Then this article is all you need to get the current information on npower stipend 2019.

All about Npower December salary is what you will get on this article. Learn more about the npower stipend on this page.

Many npower beneficiaries have been crying out seeking to get the current update regarding their monthly stipend for the month of December, 2019.

Npower January Stipend News 2020

The Federal Government will start allocating due payment of Npower December Stipends to the various beneficiaries eligible for payment before the second week of January 2020.

However, some beneficiaries have started receiving their monthly stipend for the month of December, 2019.

Npower 2019 Salary News for the Month of December

The cause of the delay of payment is not just all about the celebration but according to reports by the federal government, the board is working endlessly to meet the time for payment to eligible beneficiaries.

At times, when Npower monthly stipends is delayed in payment, some unknown issues which the Federal government may be facing also contributes. But the goodluck is, the Federal government have assured that they will meet up with all payment before is too late.

Npower beneficiaries are by this notice advised to remain patient, BOOKMARK this page, and continue to visit this website frequently to get latest information regarding npower monthly stipends updates.

NPower: FG To Suspend Voluteers, Stop Payment

The Federal Government of Nigeria has made it known to the general public and the NPower beneficiaries that, any erring members of the scheme found culpable of inconsistency, truancy and absentism in their place of primary assignment posted.

This was made known by Justice Tienabeso Bibiye, Communication Manager, Nigeria Social Investment Office, and this was a reaction to an undercover investigation done and published on Tuesday 17th December 2019 by Business Day newspaper.

From the newspaper publication, many things were revealed to explain the situation of the moral and ethical standards of the beneficiaries, even though, the Federal Government have not failed to pay their stipends as at when due.

“Beyond the pupils’ disappearance, the headmaster was apparently unhappy about the poor condition of the school he’s made to head. It’s a decayed primary school populated by pupils averse to learning and ghost teachers – mainly N-Power volunteers – who abscond permanently from their place of primary assignment (PPA) but regularly earn their monthly stipends.” from the publication.

Ibrahim Ola Rotimi, the undercover journalist fuehrer notes “N-Power was conceived by the government as a youth empowerment scheme aimed at fostering productivity through skill development and valuable knowledge sharing and acquisition for economic growth and social development. In 2016, the N-Power was introduced as part of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).”

And, “Although NSIP has five components – N-Power Teach, N-Tax, N-Health, N-Agro and N-Build – the N-Power Teach seems to be most popular because a large number of Nigerian youths have shown interests in it. The scheme was designed to support regular elementary school teachers in educating young minds. Thus, the Federal Government pays the programme’s volunteers a monthly stipend of N30,000 and gives them tablet computers. However, shoddiness, ghost working and other forms of official malfeasance continue to blight the N-Power Teach scheme in schools across the country. Public schools in Sokoto State are no exemption.”

The management of NSIP has then reacted and vow to suspend and stop payment to any erring members culpable of that acts henceforth and proper punishment will be met out.