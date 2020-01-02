First Technical University students urged on skill acquisition

First Technical University students urged on skill acquisition – Newly admitted students of the First Technical University, Ibadan, have been urged to acquire  skills that would make them utilise opportunities that would come their way.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ayobami Salami who gave the advice during the two-week orientation programme held on campus, noted that the institution  had carved a niche for itself by training students to combine intellectual advancement with the development of  acquired technical competencies in diverse work areas”.

He said: “The blend of theoretical and practical experience ahead of you promises to be exciting and you will get an even deeper level of satisfaction when you take what you have learned in the classroom to the world”.

The Dean, Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, Professor Olajide Oke, advised the students to be determined and remember mission in the school.

“In your secondary schools, you didn’t do applied sciences but here, you will see how to apply the sciences to other areas of study. Don’t be scared but be prepared to study very well”, he said.

Davies Carpenter, a Digital Marketer and Creative Writer, who  enlightened them on the many opportunities the internet brings urged them to broaden their horizon and acquire entrepreneurial skills before graduating.

Mr. Niyi Adetoro, the Training Coordinator of the Entrepreneurship Development Centre, Samonda, Ibadan , who oversaw a session on ‘Habits of a Successful Entrepreneur’ encouraged them to have a growth mindset and engage in disruptive thinking to be successful business owners.

The Director of the Centre for Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training, Dr. Olugbenga Fayomi advised them not to rely on  certificates.

“Don’t be satisfied with just obtaining degrees. Functional education is what will make people call you and pay you money for solving their problems. Start to determine what you will do with the skills you learn here,” he said.

