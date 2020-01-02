Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Admission List for 2019/2020 Academic Session – The names of candidates offered provisional admission into the postgraduate programmes of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for the 2019/2020 academic session has been released – View full list here!

The management of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has released the list of candidates admitted into its various postgraduate programmes for the 2019/2020 academic session.

NDA Postgraduate Admission List.

The under-listed candidates have been offered Provisional Admission into the Postgraduate Programmes of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

Follow the link below in-case your device can’t display the document above (Note: You will however need a device that is capable of opening PDF files to access the list).

INSTRUCTIONS TO ADMITTED CANDIDATES

Collect the admission letter and schedule of fees at the Postgraduate School, NDA Ribadu Campus Kaduna. Pay acceptance fee. Come along with original copies of credentials for screening at the Postgraduate School. Only successfully screened candidates will be allowed to register. Please note that registration will be done online. Each admitted student will be given his/her username and initial password after screening at the PG School to facilitate the online registration. Students are expected to register online within the period and print-out 2 copies of Course Registration Forms for the PG School and their respective departments. Any student who fails to register within the specified period shall be charged late registration fee as specified in the admission letter. No student will be allowed to register after 2 weeks of commencement of lectures.

Congratulations to all the candidates that made it to NDA postgraduate admission list for the 2019/2020 academic session.