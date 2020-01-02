Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Admission List for 2019/2020 Academic Session – The names of candidates offered provisional admission into the postgraduate programmes of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for the 2019/2020 academic session has been released – View full list here!
The management of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has released the list of candidates admitted into its various postgraduate programmes for the 2019/2020 academic session.
NDA Postgraduate Admission List.
The under-listed candidates have been offered Provisional Admission into the Postgraduate Programmes of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.
INSTRUCTIONS TO ADMITTED CANDIDATES
- Collect the admission letter and schedule of fees at the Postgraduate School, NDA Ribadu Campus Kaduna.
- Pay acceptance fee.
- Come along with original copies of credentials for screening at the Postgraduate School.
- Only successfully screened candidates will be allowed to register.
- Please note that registration will be done online. Each admitted student will be given his/her username and initial password after screening at the PG School to facilitate the online registration.
- Students are expected to register online within the period and print-out 2 copies of Course Registration Forms for the PG School and their respective departments.
- Any student who fails to register within the specified period shall be charged late registration fee as specified in the admission letter.
- No student will be allowed to register after 2 weeks of commencement of lectures.
Congratulations to all the candidates that made it to NDA postgraduate admission list for the 2019/2020 academic session.
