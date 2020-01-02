Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Admission List for 2019/2020 Academic Session

January 2, 2020 Rita Fredrick HEADLINES

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NDA 2019 Screening Test: Names of Successful candidates released (View List Here)

Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Admission List for 2019/2020 Academic Session – The names of candidates offered provisional admission into the postgraduate programmes of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for the 2019/2020 academic session has been released – View full list here!

The management of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has released the list of candidates admitted into its various postgraduate programmes for the 2019/2020 academic session.

NDA Postgraduate Admission List.

The under-listed candidates have been offered Provisional Admission into the Postgraduate Programmes of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

Follow the link below in-case your device can’t display the document above (Note: You will however need a device that is capable of opening PDF files to access the list).

INSTRUCTIONS TO ADMITTED CANDIDATES

  1. Collect the admission letter and schedule of fees at the Postgraduate School, NDA Ribadu Campus Kaduna.
  2. Pay acceptance fee.
  3. Come along with original copies of credentials for screening at the Postgraduate School.
  4. Only successfully screened candidates will be allowed to register.
  5. Please note that registration will be done online. Each admitted student will be given his/her username and initial password after screening at the PG School to facilitate the online registration.
  6. Students are expected to register online within the period and print-out 2 copies of Course Registration Forms for the PG School and their respective departments.
  7. Any student who fails to register within the specified period shall be charged late registration fee as specified in the admission letter.
  8. No student will be allowed to register after 2 weeks of commencement of lectures.

Congratulations to all the candidates that made it to NDA postgraduate admission list for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

Download all job past questions & answers here to get ahead of others in getting that your dream job – Download here now!

FREE ADVERTS FOR NEW USED PRODUCTS HERE
About Rita Fredrick 30 Articles
Rita Frederick is a Graduate of mass communication from Michael Okpara University, Umudike. She is a career prose fiction writer with over three years’ experience in interpretative writing. She currently writes for this prestigious website and she does her job well by giving more insight to stories through her interpretative masterpieces. She can be contacted through her mobile line - +2347083600247

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.