NSCDC Recruitment Screening Date January 2020 revealed

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NSCDC Recruitment Screening Date January 2020 – Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment – Did you apply for the ongoing Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Nationwide Recruitment? If you are one those many Nigerians that applied for the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment Exercise then this post is for you – See shortlisted here!

In this article, we will be discussing the NSCDC Screening of Applicants for the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment 2019 for all the candidates that applied successfully.

If you have not applied for the Civil Defence recruitment exercise on the NSCDC official portal ( www.cdfipb.careers) yet, kindly note the deadline is Saturday, 7th September, 2019 which means you can nolonger apply but wait for later in the year when the next application form begins.

When is NSCDC Recruitment Screening Date for 2019 Civil Defence Recruitment?

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will conduct a screening exercise for all the candidates that applied for various positions in the ongoing Civil Defence Recruitment.

Kindly Note: The Screening Date of Applicants for the NSCDC (Civil Defence) Recruitment exercise is yet be announced.

Candidates Eligible for NSCDC Recruitment Screening Exercise

The NSCDC Screening Exercise is only for candidates who successfully submitted their application online through the official recruitment portal >> www.cdfipb.careers.