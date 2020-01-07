Federal Inland Revenue Service Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form Portal | www.firs.gov.ng

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Federal Inland Revenue -FIRS is a compulsory levy imposed on Citizenry income, corporate organizations and government agencies for the financing/ forward movement of government expenditures. The Federal Inland Revenue Service serves as part of its consolidation strategies, enabling them to engage the services of early starters with integrity. With a mission to drive and desire to win professionally, to strengthen its workforce, this agency operates a transparent and an efficient tax system that optimizes tax revenue collection and voluntary compliance.

The Vision of this agency is to deliver quality services to taxpayers in partnership with all stakeholders and make taxation the pivot of national development and move the country further.

Company core values

Professionalism

Competence and know-how

Accountability

This agency is recruiting to fill up vacant positions and during the process state diverse requirements with which their candidates must possess so as to be able to uphold the company’s core values and hold the company’s interest at heart. These requirements are what we will put forth to you in this article and form availability and where to get it will also be stated.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor or Master’s Degree in Accounting, Law, Economics, Banking & Finance, Engineering, Geology, Statistics, Computer Science or other relevant discipline in the quantitative field

Or Higher National Diploma in Accounting, Economics, Banking & Finance, Engineering, Geology, Statistics, Computer Science or other relevant discipline in the quantitative field

Computer literacy and conservancy with Microsoft office, Web Applications and the use of relevant applications for efficient delivery of service

Strong leadership and management skills

Strong team spirit and ability to effectively delegate

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Strong Analytical skills

Knowledge of the Nigerian Tax Laws and appreciation of their application and understanding of the regulatory framework within which the FIRS operates;

Knowledge of business/industry environment within which taxpayers operate

Ability to work as a regulator with the courage to ensure full compliance with laws.

FIRS Recruitment Descriptions/ Responsibilities

Raising additional assessment while examining tax returns

Ensuring uniform application of Tax Laws, Tax Regulations and Information circulars

Supervise a number of Officers responsible for the assessment of companies, individual business concerns, partnerships, estates and trust etc.

The successful candidate should be highly organized, numerate and possess strong interpersonal skills to support and represent the team where necessary, externally and internally.

The individual will ideally have commercial-business knowledge with ability to interpret business numbers and strategies of profit derivation in tax accounting.

The position requires someone who requires little supervision to meet challenging targets and deadlines.

Membership in a relevant professional institution is essential

