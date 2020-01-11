JAMB 2020 CBT Centres Approved for Registration in Lagos State 

January 11, 2020 Sam Gabriel Education

How buy 2019 JAMB 2019 UTME form/ registration PIN online

JAMB 2020 CBT Centres Approved for Registration in Lagos State – Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB CBT centres approved for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration in Lagos State – Register for JAMB lessons here!

This is to inform all the candidates who wish to register the 2020 UTME in Lagos State that below are the list of approved centres where they can carry out their registrations.

JAMB Registration Centres in Lagos State

S/N STATE CENTRE NAME
1 LAGOS Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre, Al-Miyzan Close, Adams Estate, Ikotun, Lagos State.
2 LAGOS Bachel Model College, 3/5 Gardol Street, 7 Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos State
3 LAGOS Bafuto Computer and Secretarial School, No. 62 Ikotu/lsolo Road, lle-lwe Bus stop, Egbe,Lagos State
4 LAGOS Balad Private Schools, 1 Obafemi Street, Off Isawo Road, Agric-Owutu, Ikorodu, Lagos State
5 LAGOS Bestgift Comprehensive School CBT Centre 218 Mulak Avenue Ijegun/lkotun Lagos
6 LAGOS Brain Builders Academy, No. 148 Idimu Road Egbeda, Lagos State.
7 LAGOS Brainpoint College, 98 Ondo Street, By Okobaba, Ebute-Metta East, Lagos State
8 LAGOS Career Builders Academy, 2 Career Avenue, Era Road, Cele Bus Stop, Agbara-BadagryExpressway, Lagos State
9 LAGOS Career Builders Academy, 47 Iwaya Road, Career Bus Stop, Onike Iwaya, Yaba, LagosState
10 LAGOS Christy Caleb International College, 1/3 Remi Olowookpere Sreet, NNPC Bus-stop, Ejigbo
11 LAGOS Cifman Institute of Technology And Management .6,Lancaster Street sabo Yaba, Lagos
12 LAGOS Classic International Schools, 29 Afolabi Obe Street, Ori-Oke Bus Stop, Ejigbo, Lagos State
13 LAGOS Command Day Secondary School, Nigerian Army Cantonement, Ojo, Lagos State
14 LAGOS Connection Computer Training Institute, 1 Connection Street, Cele-Nica Bus Stop, Opp. Bovag Filling Station, Okoko, Ojo LGA, Lagos State
15 LAGOS Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, PalmGroove, Lagos State Center 1
16 LAGOS Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, PalmGroove, Lagos State Center II
17 LAGOS Datforte International Schools Limited, Bakare Estate, Off Abeokuta Expressway, HamadiyaBus-Stop, Abule-Egba, Lagos State
18 LAGOS Difas College, Akeeb Adewunmi Street, Behind Farm Settlement Community, Primary School, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State
19 LAGOS Digital Bridge Institute, No. 1 NITEL Road, Off Agege Motor Road, Cappa, Oshodi, LagosState
20 LAGOS Donum Christi College, 007-013 Soji Olagunju Street Off Alpha Beach Road Igbo-Efon Lekki.
21 LAGOS Duntro High School, 15 Oremeji, Off Immam Thanni New Nepa Ijeshatedo Surulere Lagos
22 LAGOS ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, llupeju, Centre 1, Lagos State
23 LAGOS ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, llupeju, Centre 2, Lagos State
24 LAGOS Eko College of Management Technology, 14 Kudaki Road, Hostel Bus Stop, Egbe, LagosState
25 LAGOS Elihans College, 5/7 Fatai Tomori Street, Igbo Olomu Road, Isawo, Via Ogijo, Ikorodu, LagosState
26 LAGOS Elite Business Consult, 58B Lagos Road, By Access Bank, Ikorodu, Lagos State
27 LAGOS Enefem Group of Schools, 9/11 Adebayo Street, Off Amule-Olayemi Road, Makinde BusStop, Ashipa- Ayobo, Lagos State
28 LAGOS FARYDHAK Concepts, 100, Tokunbo Street Lagos Island Lagos
29 LAGOS Febmex Tutorial & Computer Academy CBT Centre, 63, Egbe Road by Powerline Bus Stop,lyana-Ejigbo, Ejigbo, Lagos
30 LAGOS Federal College Of Education(Technical), St. Finbarrs College Road, Akoka, Lagos State
31 LAGOS First Option Schools, Abijo-lbeju/Lekki, KM 42 Lagos-Epe Expressway, Destiny HomesEstate Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State
32 LAGOS Florin High School, 22/25 Olutimehin Street, Off Ajiboye Street, Ejigbo, Lagos State.
33 LAGOS Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road.lkeja, Lagos State
34 LAGOS Gods Power International College, Oke-Aro, No. 10 Ajayi Crescent by Ajayi Bus Stop,Oke-Aro, Lagos State
35 LAGOS Grace Polytechnic, No. 9, Joseph Shyngle Close, Surulere, Lagos State
36 LAGOS HA-SHEM Academy Ltd, 15, Owodunni Street, Off Iwaya Road, Yaba, Lagos State
37 LAGOS High Tree College, 2-8 Ekundayo Street, Off Command Road, Ipaja, Lagos State
38 LAGOS Huntsville Technology Limited, 4 Ayanboye Street, Faramobi Ajike by GTBank, Anthony,Lagos State
39 LAGOS Ike-Oluwa Comprehensive College, 14-16 Tunde Gbadegesin Street, Okerube, Lagos
40 LAGOS Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, 7th Avenue, Opposite K Close,Festac Town, Lagos State
41 LAGOS Island Computer College, Crane School, Adenuga Close, Safeway Bus Stop, Ajah, LagosState
42 LAGOS JAMB HEADQUARTERS ANNEX, 11 OJORA ROAD, IKOYI (REGISTRATION ONLY)
43 LAGOS Knowledge Ware Technologies, 87, Itire Road, Besides WEMA Bank, Lawanson, Surulere,Lagos State
44 LAGOS LAGOOZ SCHOOLS,21,SOMOYE STR.MULERO B/STOP NEAR NYSC CAMP IYANAIPAJA.ORILE AGEGE, LAGOS
45 LAGOS LUFEM Systems Ltd, 64 Oko-Oba Road, Agege, Lagos State
46 LAGOS Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu
47 LAGOS Malicomp Computers, 17 Adesola Akande, off Oyemekun Street, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos
48 LAGOS Massino Computers Ltd, 35 Assembly Hall Road, By Limca Bus Stop, Itoga, Badagry, LagosState
49 LAGOS Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State
50 LAGOS Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State. Cente II
51 LAGOS New Ocean Comprehensive High School, 70/72, Alaja Road, Megida, Ayobo, Lagos State
52 LAGOS Oduduwa College of Professional Studies, Egbeda/idimu Road, Idimu, Lagos State
53 LAGOS Ogunlade Services and Solution, Ebute Igbogbo Road, Solebo Junction by 11-30 Hall,Ikorodu, Lagos
54 LAGOS Prime Innovation Institute of Technology, 13, Yomi Ajetumobi Avenue, off Alfa Bus Stop,Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State
55 LAGOS Reliance S&T, No. 127 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.
56 LAGOS Resogade School Hall, Southern View Estate, Ollugborogun Village, Opp. Chevron Beside2nd Toll-gate, Ikota, Lagos State
57 LAGOS Rising Sun High School, 16, Okonji Street, Cele Bus Stop, Agodo-Egbe, Lagos State
58 LAGOS Risk Global Business Cons Limited, 300 Ikorodu Road, by Anthony Bus stop, Beside NigerInsurance, Anthony, Lagos
59 LAGOS Shoms International Schools, 73, Igi-Olugbin Street, Ladi-Lak, Bariga, Lagos State
60 LAGOS Sweet Valley Educational Services, 18-22 Mike Anison Close, Off Governor Road, Ikotun,Lagos State
61 LAGOS TFL Global Computer and Career Center, Plot 260, Ijegun Road, Prince Bus stop, Ijegun,Lagos State
62 LAGOS The Certified Institute of Shipping, Magbon Bus Stop, Badagry Expressway, BadagryExpressway, Badagry, Lagos State
63 LAGOS TimeOn Kairos Educational & Vacational Institute, 326, Abeokuta Expressway, Super/Cele Bus Stop, Oko Oba Via Abule Egba, Lagos State
64 LAGOS Tollywood Sixth Form College, Km 42 Lekki – Epe Express way Oko – Ado, Sangotedo, Ajah,Lagos State
65 LAGOS Topville College, 40, Isawo Road, Oke-Oko Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos State
66 LAGOS Universal Whitehall College, 32/34 Daddy Salvage Street, Fagba Bus Stop, lju Road, IfakoIjaiye, Lagos State
67 LAGOS University of Lagos, Lagos, ETC Centre, CITS Annex, Beside Faculty of Social Sciences,Akoka, Lagos State
68 LAGOS Value Place College,Dupeolu Street, Old Lasisi Bamigbade Street. Opp Idimu Police StationBy Isheri Bus Stop, Pipeline Bus stop. Idimu
69 LAGOS Vanilla Options CBT, 15 Candos Road, By Orisun Junction, Off Amule Road, Ayobo Ipaja,Lagos State.
70 LAGOS Vision Computer Academy, 1 Ganiyu Adeboyejo Close, Eputu London, Eputu Bus Stop,Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos State
71 LAGOS WISDOM HOUSE 28 YAHAYA ABATAN ROAD,OGBA,LAGOS
72 LAGOS West African Examination Council, International office, Plot 6, Lateef Jakande Road,Agidingbi, Lagos State
73 LAGOS West Hills High School, 1 Pleasant Street, Ojokoro Village, Ikorodu, Lagos State.
74 LAGOS Winsford Comprehensive College, 8/9 Awopeju Close, Off Foursquare Gospel Church,Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State
75 LAGOS Wisdom CBT Centre (St Timothys College), Onike-Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State.
76 LAGOS Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr 1
77 LAGOS Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr II
78 LAGOS Zeekay Schools, 2 Home of Grace Street, Agbede, Ikorodu, Lagos State

