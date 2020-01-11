Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

New volunteers online Registration Requirement for N-power Teach 2020/2021 – NPower Teach, also known as N-Teach, is one of the program packages offered by N-Power – Apply here!

In this guide you’ll discover how to obtain application form, what the official application portal is, and all the requirements for applying for N-Teach – Visit the official application portal for N-Power — apply.npower.gov.ng to apply now.

The N-Power scheme was introduced by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in a bid to lessen the effect of unemployment and poverty in our society.

Although it may not be considered the best of measures, we can state without an atom of doubt that it has been really helpful.

Currently, there are several people deployed all over Nigeria to participate in the N-Power volunteer corps program — as teachers.

There are several other branches of the scheme; however, teachers have always carried the highest number of them all.

In the last batch, over 300,000 teachers were selected and deployed nationwide to participate in the NPower teach program. Meanwhile, many more others are interested in getting shortlisted to participate in the next one — which is the 2020 batch.

N-Power Teach requirements for 2020 batch

Generally, anyone interested in participating in the Teach programme must be a graduate from either a polytechnic (OND/HND), university or college of education. Have it in mind, though, that only candidates from NUC accredited schools would be considered.

Other requirements include:

Proof of Nigerian Nationality

Valid email & phone number

Bank Verification Number (BVN), etc.

Duties of N-Power teach recruits

N-Power Teach is aimed at improving the delivery of basic education in Nigeria. Therefore, all volunteers will be deployed as teacher assistants in primary schools around Nigeria. Their purpose there is not to replace the permanent teachers, but will assist with teaching, school management and other functions within their respective schools.

Meanwhile, if you’re skilled at computer programming, graphics design, computer generated images, animation, server administration, database management, networking, then, you can select the STEM option under N-Teach during your application.

In summary, their duties include the following:

Professional Teaching

Researcher, Research Associate, Senior Research Analyst

Education Consultant, Associate

Strategy consultant

Education services manager

Project manager

Project supervisor

How to apply for N-Power Teach 2020 online | portal.npower.gov.ng

Top apply for N-Teach:

Visit the official registration portal for N-Power — portal.npower.gov.ng

In the homepage, click on NPower volunteer corp. Afterwards, you’ll be provided with four options… go ahead and select N-Power Teach.

Complete your registration online by filling all the required information.

Finally, submit your application.

After successfully completing your application to N-Power Teach, wait for a few days — and the date for the commencement of aptitude test will be announced on the portal.

You must play your own part by performing exceptionally well in the aptitude test. With that, you’ll stand a better chance of getting selected.

To stay updated, you can connect with us on our Facebook page… so as to never miss an update.