Nigeria Customs Service Screening Date January 2020 Exam & Centre Venues

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Customs Service Screening Date 2019 Exam & Centre Venues – Recently, Nigerian government invited applications for recruitment to many posts. According to our information more than 300,000 people registered their applications – View shortlisted here!

Read this article till the end for Nigerian Customs screening/aptitude test, requirements and past questions information.

A large number of job seekers have successfully submitted their applications and now all are waiting for the NEXT PHASE>>>.

All applicants are informed that the Nigeria Customs Service will soon announce the list of shortlisted candidates and the date of the screening exercise.

Nigeria Customs Screening is the part of the recruitment process. This happens when the application registration process completed and the NCS shortlists the best candidate for screening.

There are many applicants reached to us to know Nigeria Customs Screening Date 2020.

The next phase of Nigeria customs recruitment which is a screening exercise is about to begin soon.

Nigeria Customs Screening Date

Updates: Our trusted sources informed that Federal Government is very serious about the NCS recruitment and date of customs screening will be announced soon.

The Nigeria Custosm Service will send this information in the email of the applicant. So check your registered email regularly.

Current Status: Today i.e. 13th January 2020, the situation is that the list of NCS Screening 2019 date has not been released yet.

Customs screening will hold in the following venues

Only shortlisted candidates will be able to participate in this screening exercise if they have to upload their credentials on the www.customs.gov.ng portal. Requirements to Participate in Nigeria Customs Service Screening Exercise

Applicants will be allowed to appear in the screening examination only after identity verification. So must bring your International Passport, Voter ID, National Identity Card or Driver’s License along with you as proof of your identity.

Make sure you come with Original of your Birth/Educational qualifications/Medical Fitness/NYSC discharge certificate with Two (2) recent passport photographs.

Your login details (username and password) that were used to register in the portal as this credentials will be used to log into the exam portal.

If you liked this content, be sure to follow our portal with daily news.

So don’t forget to subscribe this site to get notify when Nigeria Customs Screening Date out, in order to subscribe updates drop comment and click on both the checkbox.