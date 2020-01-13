Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Lagos TESCOM recruitment: 50,000 applied for 1,000 teaching jobs – A member of the Lagos State Civil Service Commission Suru Avoseh, says no fewer than 50,000 applicants had applied for 1,000 vacant teaching jobs announced by the state government in 2019 – Check shortlisted here!

Avoseh made this known during the New Year Party organised by the Badagry Women Development Forum on Sunday in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government had on November 11 announced the plans to employ one thousand teachers into the public secondary schools across the state.

Avoseh said some of the applicants who qualified for the job had been invited for the examination.

“After the examination, those who passed and meet up with the standard will be called for oral interviews.

“Some of the applicants who succeeded in the examination have started receiving text messages through their phone numbers.

“It is certain that not everybody who applied for the job will be employed, and not all that passed the examination will be given employment,” the commission member said.

He said that shortly Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Civil Service Commission would soon start to employ people in the state.

“We will soon start employment too; every motion has been put in place and we have discussed it with the Head of Service.

“Currently, we have commenced staff auditing to know the number of vacancies to be filled up.

“It is after the auditing that the commission will be able to tell Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu the number of staff to be employed.

“So, we are making the preparation now,” Avoseh said.

He challenged women in Badagry to take over from the men in politics for the sake of development of the city.

Avoseh urged them to fight for their rightful place in politics, adding that they had every right to contest for any political post of their choice.

Also, Funmilola Olajide, Director, Lagos State Office of Special Education, urged women to be best friends of their children.

Olajide said that this would make the children to tell them things that happened outside their homes.