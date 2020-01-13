Recruitment: Nigeria customs Service sends invites for screening test (Shortlist inside)

January 13, 2020 Tosan Olajide Careers

Nigeria customs recruitment news: See Top trending latest updates here

Recruitment: Nigeria customs Service sends invites for screening test – Nigeria customs has started sending email notification to all successful candidates for examination; if you have not received your invite, click here to view full list!

The messages started rolling out about 1:26am in the mid night this morning – Download past questions here!

See the kind of email you will receive if you are qualified:

ncs invite

“This email was sent to you from JAMB e-Registration Server.

Dear Abiodun Sodiq Lamuye

Kindly Click the Link below to print your examination Slip.

JAMB CUSTOMS EXAMINATION SLIP AM
JAMB CUSTOMS EXAMINATION SLIP

Note: Don’t bother sending mail to this email address because its a virtual address.”

You will be able to click the link put in the mail to print your examination slip that will contain your application ID, examination centre, date and time

This message shows that is jamb that will conduct The examinations and is going to be a CBT examination.

Best of luck to people like me who has also received the mail or who will be receiving it.

Kindly share this information with people

