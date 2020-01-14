Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to download Nigerian Customs Service Examination Slip – We are pleased to announce to the general public especially those that applied for the 2019 NCS recruitment that the agency is not sending examination slip to qualified candidates – View full shortlist here!

Apply for ICPC Recruitment 2020 HERE

We urge you to access your mail to print your examination slip, before due date. It is also important to know that the slips are been send in batches, so if you didn’t receive any mail kindly check back to see if yours is available.

To get yourself prepared, kindly order for NCS past Questions and Answers at N2,500 only, Please only interested applicants should contact us with 08141171945 – or download here now!

The email read as follows

Dear ABUBAKAR B.

Kindly Click the Link below to print your examination Slip

http://intranet.jamb.gov.ng/customs/PrintSlip.aspx?ID=NCS/YYY/XXXXXX

Thank you

NOTE:

1. Submit a copy of this examination slip at your centre with a photocopy of your ID

2. Late comers will not be admitted into the exam centre.