See Payment Breakdown For JAMB Registration 2020 – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Registration for the year 2020 commenced in earnest yesterday January 13th, 2020 for both UTME Direct Entry candidates – Join Jamb lesson here!

UTME and Direct Entry candidates are also admonished to first check for the important requirements on ibass.jamb.gov.ng before commencing application process. These requirements include personal data, among others.

Each candidate should also check his or her eligibility status before proceeding to register to avoid delay.

Below is the breakdown for JAMB Registration 2020:

JAMB 2020 Registration Form – N4,500 CBT Centre Registration Fee – N1,000 JAMB Mandatory Textbook – N500 (Sweet Sixteen)

Total Cost: Six thousand Naira only: N6,000.

The sum of Six thousand Naira should do for the registration bar any additional charge(s) by the Café.