Fidelity Bank customers begins 2020 big as new millionaires emerge – Thirteen customers of Fidelity Bank Plc have started the new year on a happy note having emerged millionaires in the third monthly draw of the Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) promo Season 4 held in Lagos.

The bank also rewarded loyal customers with prizes worth N16 million in the categories of N2 million and N1 million.

The e-raffle draw, which held at the bank’s Broad Street Branch, Lagos Island, was witnessed by the relevant regulatory bodies, including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) and Consumer Protection Council (CPC). The lucky customers cut across all regions.

They include: Dare Abiodun Emmanuel; Ugwu Philomena Nneka; Chinenye Catherine Olunna; Egberi Agbarha Kelvin; Ivang Stanley Oham; Chinelo Loveth Egbuchunem; Dare Abiodun Emmanuel; Itabiyi Gbolahan Olakunle Hassan & Adejoke Jokotade; Larei Chindo; Chigozie Darlington Emoka; Khadijah Umar; Muazzam Ad Maizare; Isabella Chekwube Uche; and Omolade Bamitale Olatawura.

Others are Joseph James Abah; Oghenetega Emmanuel Erus; Blessing Chidinma Okafor; Loveline Uche Okonkwo; Nafisat Ali Lawal; Comfort Ita Asuquo; Mohammed Halima Sadiya, among others.

The bank doled out 19 consolation prizes in form of fridges, television sets and power generating sets.

Speaking during the event, Managing Director/CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo, noted it is the bank’s ninth promo in 12 years.

Okonkwo, represented the Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Chijioke Ugochukwu, added that the draw would see a total of N50 million in cash and 54 consolation prizes to over 93 winners.

“We would have given out a total of N50 million in cash and 54 consolation prizes to over 93 winners. We expect more winners to emerge at subsequent draws because the promo is still on and in addition to the N50 million that we will be giving out, we still have N70 million and several consolation prizes yet to be won,” he said.

Shedding light on how customers could qualify for the draw, Head, Savings group, Fidelity Bank Plc, Janet Nnabuko, stated that existing and new customers could win by topping their account with N10,000 or opening a new account and building it up to N20,000.

She further disclosed that to qualify for the star prize of N3 million, one should build his account to N50,000 while those aspiring for the grand prize of N10 million, should grow their accounts to N200,000.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over 5 million customers that are serviced across its 250 business offices and various digital banking channels. The bank focuses on select niche corporate banking sectors as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and its currently driving its retail banking businesses through its robust digital banking channels.