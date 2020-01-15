Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Army Shortlisted Candidates 2020 SS/DSSC (PDF full list) – Download Full PDF Here: Nigerian Army have released list of Candidates for Dssc and SSC- Download Full PDF shortlist at recruitment.army.mil.ng. Nigerian Army recently gave a special information concerning the list – View full pdf list here!

This guide will help you know if Nigerian army shortlist is out or not. You’ll instantly get the proper guide on how to verify if your name is on the list or not.

Note: Nigeria Army do release names of every Nigerian who filled their job application form and pass the interview So if you are one of the many Nigerians, then chances are that your name will likely be on the shortlisted candidates name.

Successful candidate are to resume a Nigerian Army Infantry school NASI Jaji for officer Training on 31 January 2020

If you search online now, you’ll agree with us that there’s a whole lot of news update regarding when Nigerian Army 2019 shortlisted candidates will start receiving invitation mail.

General Instructions to Candidates

Candidates are required to report at the interview venue on 16 November 2019 with the following:

Writing materials including ruler and eraser. 2 pairs of plain white short sleeve vests. 2 pairs of navy blue shorts. Canvas shoes/trainers and white socks. Toiletries. Set of cutleries including plates and drinking cups. Beddings to include white bedspread and pillow case. 4 copies of full size coloured photographs taken in standing position and in suit.

The selection board will involve physical, medical and academic tests. There will also be an oral interview for all candidates.

Candidates will be required to produce original and photocopies of the following: All academic/professional certificates including degree/HND, WASC/GCE or equivalent, Testimonials, First School Leaving Certificate, NYSC Discharge or valid Exemption Certificate as applicable in a file jacket. Valid birth certificate as endorsed by the National Population Commission, hospital, Local Government Council of birth or valid age declaration. Valid certificate of state of origin. Military Identity Card (for Service Personnel). Letter of recommendation by the commanding officer for military personnel. Letter of sponsorship in civil institution(s) for military personnel. Printed Bank Verification Number (BVN) certificate authenticated by a bank. Candidates who applied as Air Traffic Controllers under the Nigerian Army Aviation are to come with NCAA approved Air Traffic Control License.

Candidates will be fed and accommodated for the duration of the interview.

Candidates would be responsible for their transportation to and from the interview venue. 6. Candidates will not be allowed to use their personal/private vehicles at the interview venue.

Visitors will not be allowed at the interview venue.

A high standard of discipline is expected from all candidates. Candidates could be disqualified on disciplinary grounds.

Click Here To View List (PDF)

Note: The Nigerian Army shall not be liable for any injuries/death recorded in the course of the selection interview.