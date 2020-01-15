NOUN Student Portal Login 2020/2021 school fees and Registration Guide – We are here to guide you appropriately and also to show you how to speedily register on the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) portal, accredited course offered and how to apply for a degree programme.
NOUN 2020/2021 Academic Session
NOUN stands for National Open University of Nigeria. It is a distance learning center for those who want to earn a degree on a particular field of study. The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is a federal government owned institution and one of the first in the whole of West Africa and recently it has been accorded the largest single tertiary institutions ever in west Africa.
The institution was established on July 22nd 1983. As time went on, the Buhari military regime had to suspend it operations, this hampered it academic activities for about 17 years before it was reopened again by the then president Olusegun Obasanjo in 2001. Obasanjo soon feel in love with this institution and went further to acquire a degree from them.
The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) enrollment rate stands at 32, 400 with learning Centres all over the States in Nigeria.
Core objective of NOUN
The core objective of NOUN is to bring education to everyone ; make it accessible to everyone who is interested in acquiring it.
The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) are known to specialise in the following departments:
- social
- agricultural
- management
- law
- arts
- education sphere,
- health and
- general sciences.
NOUN Registration Guide
- Here is NOUN Registration portal @http://www.nouonline.net
- The home page should open up but use a fast browsing network. Still on the homepage, on Menu Bar and Click “Student Login”
- Click on “Register”
- Input the required details
- Click on “Submit
After registration do the following
- Click on “Student Login” on the Menu
- Enter Matric number and password to log in
- Go to the “Manage Wallet” menu
- Click on “Load Wallet”
- Enter the required details and amount to pay
- Click on “Pay”
- Copy and take your RRR number to any bank branch for payment.
After payment, do the following:
- Log in to the official NOUN website, www.nouonline.net
- Go to the “Manage Wallet” menu
- Click on “Check Payment Status”
- Enter Matric Number and RRR number
- Click on “Check Wallet Payment”
The final stage will require the following:
- Click the “Home” button
- Click on “Registration”
- Select the Semester Registration
- Enter the required details.
- Click on “Submit”
- Proceed with course and examinations registration
How to Apply for Admission at NOUN
Application on the National Open University of Nigeria is mostly done online. If you have a stable Internet connection then everything shouldn’t take you more than 24 hours.
- Here is the portal for registration @ www.nouonline.net.
- You will be taken to the Home Page, locate the Menu Bar and Click on Apply for Admission.
- Based on the programme you are applying for ; Select either the Undergraduate Programme or Postgraduate Programme. If you didn’t see your the programme you are searching for know that it’s not available at the moment.
- Navigate to “Choose Faculty” (note it should be found at the left-hand side of the screen).
- Now choose Faculty.
- A form will be displayed, you should Fill the displayed form.
- Want to view to admission requirements? Click below to view the admission criteria.
- Click “Apply” to proceed.
- Take note of the UNIQUE ID displayed.
- Click the ‘Continue’ button
- Select Bank Branch as payment type
- Click on “Pay”
- Copy and take your RRR number to your preferred commercial bank branch for payment.
After payment
- Perform step 1 to 3
- Go to “Continue After Payment”
- Input Unique ID, RRR number and Programme
- Click on “Proceed”
- Fill the Form. Note that all the fields marked with a red star are compulsory.
After filling form
- Click “Submit”
- Print Admission Letter
- Visit the nearest study center for screening
Amount to be Paid for NUON Online Application Forms:
The VC of the national open University has finally come out with a plain figure state the amount each and every student are expected to pay for their various degree programme.
For clarity of purpose you can refer to the school portal to verify all the figures we have taken time to list here.
No matter where you find your self, be it an undergraduate, postgraduate or simply a returning student we got you covered here.
Here are the various fees that you will be ask to pay. It might not be exactly as fee tends to flaunt every year :
New Students (Freshers)
|S/N
|PAYMENT FEES
|CURRENT AMOUNT
|NEW AMOUNT
|*
|Registration Fees
|2,500.00
|6,000.00
|*
|Caution Deposit
|3,500.00
|3,500.00
|*
|Orientation Fees
|1,500.00
|1,500.00
|*
|Matriculation Fees
|1,500.00
|1,500.00
|*
|I.D. Card
|500
|500.00
|*
|Library Fees
|3,000.00
|3,000.00
|*
|ICT Administrative Charges
|10,000.00
|10,000.00
|*
|E- Facilitation
|4,000.00
|*
|Jamb Regularization
|6,000.00
|6,000.00
|*
|Result Verification Fee
|5,000.00
|5,000.00
|Total Compulsory Fees
|33,500.00 41,000.00
Returning Students ‐ 1st Semester
|S/N
|PAYMENT FEES
|CURRENT AMOUNT
|NEW AMOUNT
|1
|Registration Fees
|2,500.00
|6,000.00
|2
|Caution Deposit
|3
|Orientation Fees
|4
|Matriculati
|5
|I.D. Card
|6
|Library Fees
|3,000.00
|3,000.00
|7
|ICT Administrative Charges
|10,000.00
|10,000.00
|8
|E- Facilitation
|4,000.00
|Total Compulsory Fees
|15,500.00 23,000.00
Returning Student ‐ 2nd Semester
S/ N
PAYMENT FEES
CURRENT AMOUNT
NEW AMOUNT
1
Semester Registration Fees
2,500.00
6,000.00
2
Caution Deposit
3
Orientation Fees
4
Matriculation Fees
5
I.D. Card
6
Library Fees
3,000.00
7
ICT Administrative Charges
8
E- Facilitation
4,000.00
Total Compulsory Fees
2,500.00 13,000.00
NOUN School Fees for Postgraduates
New Students
|S/ N
|PAYMENT FEES
|CURRENT AMOUNT
|NEW AMOUNT
|1
|Registration Fees
|2,500.00
|6,000.00
|2
|Caution Deposit
|3,500.00
|3,500.00
|3
|Orientation Fees
|1,500.00
|1,500.00
|4
|Matriculation Fees
|1,500.00
|1,500.00
|5
|I.D. Card
|500
|500.00
|6
|Library Fees
|3,000.00
|3,000.00
|7
|ICT Administrative Charges
|10,000.00
|10,000.00
|8
|E- Facilitation
|4,000.00
|9
|Result Verification Fee
|10,000.00
|10,000.00
|Total Compulsory Fees
|32,500.00 40,000.00
Returning Students ‐ 1st Semester
|S/ N
|PAYMENT FEES
|CURRENT AMOUNT
|NEW AMOUNT
|1
|Registration Fees
|2,500.00
|6,000.00
|2
|Caution Deposit
|3
|Orientation Fees
|4
|Matriculation Fees
|5
|I.D. Card
|6
|Library Fees
|3,000.00
|3,000.00
|7
|ICT Administrative Charges
|10,000.00
|10,000.00
|8
|E- Facilitation
|4,000.00
|Total Compulsory Fees
|15,500.00 23,000.00
Returning Student ‐ 2nd Semester
|S/ N
|PAYMENT FEES
|CURRENT AMOUNT
|NEW AMOUNT
|1
|Semester Registration Fees
|2,500.00
|6,000.00
|2
|Caution Deposit
|3
|Orientation Fees
|4
|Matriculation Fees
|5
|I.D. Card
|6
|Library Fees
|3,000.00
|7
|ICT Administrative Charges
|8
|E- Facilitation
|4,000.00
|Total Compulsory Fees
|2,500.00 13,000.00
NOUN School Fees for Ph.D Students
New Students
- Undergraduate Programmes N5, 000.00 (five thousand naira only)
- Postgraduate (PGD and Masters) Programmes N7, 500.00 (Seven thousand five hundred naira only).
- Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Programmes N10,000.00 (Ten Thousand Naira only).
|S/ N
|PAYMENT FEES
|CURRENT AMOUNT
|NEW AMOUNT
|1 Application form
|10,000.00
|10,000.00
|2 Registration fee per annum
|150,000.00
|150,000.00
|3
|Course Registration Fee (where applicable, per courses)
|10,000.00
|10,000.00
|4
|Laboratory Access Fee (where applicable, per courses)
|20,000.00
|20,000.00
|5
|I.D. Card
|2,500.00
|2,500.00
|6
|Library Fees
|10,000.00
|10,000.00
|7
|ICT Administrative Charges
|10,000.00
|10,000.00
|8
|E- Facilitation
|6,000.00
|9
|Examination Fee
|3,000.00
|3,000.00
|10
|Re-sit Examination fee per course (where applicable)
|4,000.00
|4,000.00
Things to take note about NOUN
The first Nigerian civilian president, Shahu Shagari came up with the idea to establish an institution for hard working employees, professionals etc .
This institution will see to it that all services that conventional institutions can’t provide are adequately access by all. He went further to establish the National Open University of Nigeria which has the capacity to admit thousands of students far above the capacity of conventional universities.
NOUN is all about flexibility and don’t necessarily have to station students anywhere before they could attend classes. As long as you are in Nigeria, you can attend any of their classes anywhere, all you need to do is to apply for relocation and all will be done with speed.The main objective of the National Open University of Nigeria is to make learning a distant. This means that as a student you can quickly access your lectures, take test etc.
