Current prices of 4K TV in Nigeria – updated 2020 prices: Tired of boring and regular TV experience? It is time for you to try 4K TVs. 4K TVs not only represent a new age for viewers in terms of the viewing experience, but it also marks an outstanding plus in the technology world. 4K TVs offer a clearer and more detailed view of pictures and smoother motion – See where to buy here!

The introduction of 4K TVs has been well embraced in Nigeria, with the large rate of sales of the TV confirming this. This post takes a look at some of the common 4K TVs in Nigeria today and how much they go for.

Prices of 4K TVs in Nigeria

4K TVs are not as readily available as other types of TV. They can be gotten in selective gadget stores across the country. They can be gotten directly from various manufacturers and some major distributors across the country. 4K TVs are generally expensive. This section looks at the common and most sought after brands and how much their products go for in the current market.

Hisense 4K TV Prices in Nigeria

Hisense 49 Inches Smart UHD 4k Curve TV – 49m5600 – N200, 000 – N230, 000

Hisense 50 Inches Smart UHD 4K TV 50A6103UW – N140, 000 – N160, 000

Hisense 55 Inches Ultra HD 4K Curve Television – N190, 000 – N250, 000

Hisense 65 Inches Ultra HD 4K HRD Smart Television – N200, 000 – N250, 000

Hisense 75 Inches Ultra HD 4K Television – N600, 000 – N650, 000

Hisense 100′ inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV 2018 Model – N3 million – N3.5 million

Sony 4K TV Prices in Nigeria

Sony 43 inches Ultra HD 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Smart TV-43 X 7000F – N150, 000 – N180, 000

Sony 49 inches Ultra HD 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Smart TV-49 X 7000F – N200, 000 – N230, 000

Sony 55 inches Ultra HD 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Smart TV-55 X 7000F – N240, 000 – N280, 000

Sony 65 Inches Ultra HD 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Smart TV-65 X 7000F – N380, 000 – N430, 000

Sony 70 inches Ultra HD 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Smart TV-70 X 7000F – N650, 000 – N700, 000

Sony 75 inches KD-75 X 8500F 4K UHD Smart Android LED TV 2019 New Mode – N850, 000 – N900, 000

Sony 85 Inches Ultra HD 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) Smart TV-85 X 8500F – N1.8 million – N2.1 million

Sony Oled A8F 4K Smart Android 65A8F New 2019 Model – N1.3 million – N1.5 million

Samsung 4K TV Prices in Nigeria

Samsung 43 Inches Curved 4K UHD Smart TV – N140, 000 – N170, 000

Samsung 49 Inches Curved 4K UHD Smart TV – N200, 000 – N250, 000

Samsung 55 Inches Curved 4K UHD Smart TV – N270, 000 – N320, 000

Samsung 65 Inches Curved 4K UHD Smart TV-65NU7300 – N400, 000 – N550, 000

Samsung 65 Inches 4K UHD Smart QLED TV – 65Q7FNA 2019 Model – N670, 000 – N750, 000

Samsung 75 Inches Curved 4K UHD Smart TV– N750, 000 – N900, 000

Samsung 75 Inches QLED UHD 4K SMART TV-75Q7 – N1.45 million – N1.6 million

Samsung 82 Inches Curved 4K UHD Smart TV – N1.2 million – N1.4 million

Polyster 4K TV Prices in Nigeria

Polystar 50 Inch, Curved, Smart 4K UHD TV PV – JP50SDU2100BD – N130, 000 – N160, 000

Polystar 55 Inches Smart Curved Certified 4k TV-2018-2019 Model – N180, 000 – N260, 000

Polystar Android Internet Smart 4K Resolution HD TV – 65 Inches – N200, 000 – N230, 000

LG 4K TV Prices in Nigeria

LG UHD 4k Television 50 Inches – N150, 000 – N180, 000

LG UHD 4k Television 55 Inches – N200, 000 – N250, 000

LG UHD 4k Television 60 Inches – N250, 000 – N300, 000

LG UHD 4k Television 65 Inches – N300, 000 – N350, 000

LG 65”OLED 4K SMART SATELLITE TV – N1. 2 million – N1. 4 million

LG Super HD 4k Television 65 Inches – N560, 000 – N620, 000

LG UHD 4k Television 70 Inches – N500, 000 – N560, 000

LG 77 inches SIGNATURE OLED 4K HDR Smart TV-77W7V-T – N3.2 million – N3.6 million

LG UHD 4k Television 86 Inches – N1.6 million – N1.8 million

Panasonic 4K TV Prices in Nigeria

Panasonic 43 Inch 4K Smart TV Full HD -TH-43F X 430M – N150, 000 – N180, 000

Panasonic 49 Inch 4K Smart TV Full HD -TH-49F X 430M – N170, 000 – N220, 000

Panasonic 55 Inch 4K Smart TV Full HD -TH-55F X 430M – N230, 000 – N280, 000

Panasonic 65 Inch 4K Smart TV Full HD -TH-65FX430M – N380, 000 – N440, 000

Toshiba 4K TV Prices in Nigeria

Toshiba 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV – N115, 000 – N130, 000

Toshiba 50 Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV – N140, 000 – N170, 000

Toshiba 55 Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV – N160, 000 – N190, 000

TCL 4K TV Prices in Nigeria

TCL 50 Inches UHD 4K SMART TV – N150, 000 – N175, 000

TCL 55 Inches UHD 4K SMART TV – N210, 000 – N250, 000

TCL 65 Inches UHD 4K SMART TV – N350, 000 – N400, 000

It should be noted that the disparity in prices is as a result of certain factors which usually include currency exchange rate, place and period of purchase and other similar factors. Sizes of the televisions are also factors that affect the prices.

The prices of TVs, like most other electronic gadgets, are unstable, even though prices have been stable over the last few years. It should also be noted that prices of gadgets tend to increase during festive periods, especially towards the end of the year. Another common factor is the location. 4K TVs, like most other electronic gadgets tend to be more expensive in cities like Lagos and Abuja than most other parts of the country.