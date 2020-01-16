How much is JAMB Registration Form for 2020? – Full breakdwon here

How much is JAMB Registration Form for 2020? – Full breakdwon here: This is one buzzing question most jambites are still asking and I decided to write this concrete guide to help all aspirants know the cost/price of the jamb registration form for the 2020 academic session.

How much is the JAMB Application form for 2020? The main reason why most candidates are confused about the price of the Jamb CBT reg form is because of the lateness of the form and the urgency that comes with it.

So for all applicants who are searching for information on how much it will cost to register for JAMB 2020, then this page is for you, as I dig deep to get you, the full and complete information you need.

HOW MUCH IS JAMB FORM 2020?

Currently, as at the time of writing this article, the JAMB Registration form for 2020 is out and sold for about N3,500 in Cybercafes and authorized registration centers.

However, the price for the form has been specified, since we have been in the business of informing jamb candidates regarding registration, admission and providing guidelines.

Here is the JAMB Registration Form Price

  1. JAMB 2020 Registration Form – N3,500
    2. CBT Centre Registration Fee – N700. (For candidates who want to practice JAMB CBT)
    3. JAMB Mandatory Textbook (Novel) – N500 (Sweet Sixteen)

Total Cost: Four thousand, seven hundred Naira only: N4,700.

 

Some Important Information

If you have any questions or contributions regarding the JAMB form/registration price, please leave it in the comment section.

