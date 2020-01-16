National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) 2020/2021 Admission form is out – See list of programmes: This is to inform the General public that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) 2020/2021 Admission forms are out – Visit www.nouonline.net to apply now.
Below is the list of programmes offered in Noun.
FACULTY OF ARTS:
Undergraduate
- B.A. English
- B.A. French
- B.A. Arabic
- B.A. Hausa
- B.A. Igbo
- B.A. Yoruba
- B.A. Islamic Studies
- B.A. Christian Religious Studies
- B.A. Philosophy
Postgraduate
- PGD. Christian Religious Studies
- M.A. Christian Religious Studies
- M.A. English Language
- M.A. Islamic Studies
FACULTY OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES:
Undergraduate
- Agric. Agricultural Economics and Agro Business
- Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
- Agric. Animal Science
- Agric. Soil and Land Resources Management
B.Agric Crop Science
Postgraduate
PGD Agricultural Extension and Management
FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES:
Undergraduate
- B.Sc. Business Administration
- B.Sc. Public Administration
- B.Sc. Marketing
- B.Sc. Accounting
- B.Sc. Banking and Finance
- B.Sc. Entrepreneurship
- B.Sc. Cooperative and Rural Development
Postgraduate
- PGD. Business Administration
- PGD. Public Administration
- PGD. Entrepreneurship
- Masters in Business Administration
- Masters in Public Administration
- M.Sc. Business Administration
- M.Sc. Public Administration
- M.Sc. Entrepreneurship
FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES:
Undergraduate
- B.NSc. Nursing (new)
- B.Sc. Public Health
- B.Sc. Environmental Health Science
- Postgraduate
- PGD. Public Health
- M.Sc. Public Health
FACULTY OF SCIENCE:
Undergraduate
- B.Sc. Computer Science
- B.Sc. Information Technology
- B.Sc. Environmental Management and Toxicology
- B.Sc. Mathematics
- B.Sc. Maths and Computer Science
- B.Sc. Biology
- B.Sc. Chemistry
- B.Sc. Physics
Postgraduate
- PGD. Information Technology
- M.Sc. Information Technology
FACULTY OF EDUCATION:
Undergraduate
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Agricultural Science
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Integrated Science
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Computer Science
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Business Education
- B.A (Ed.) Early Childhood Education
- B.A (Ed.) English
- B.A (Ed.) French
- B.A (Ed.) Primary Education
- B.Sc.(Ed) Health Education
- B.LIS Library Science
- B.Sc.(Ed) Human Kinetics
Postgraduate
- M.ED. Educational Technology
- M.ED. Science Education
- PGD. Education
- M.ED. Administration and Planning
- M.ED. Guidance and Counselling
FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES:
Undergraduate
- B.Sc. Economics
- B.Sc. Mass Communication
- B.Sc. Film Production
- B.Sc. Political Science
- B.Sc. Tourism Studies
- B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies
- B.Sc. Broadcast Journalism
- B.Sc. Development Studies
Postgraduate
- PGD. Economics
- PGD. Mass Communication
- PGD. Criminology and Security Studies
- PGD. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- M.Sc. Mass Communication
- M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- M.S.c Criminology and Security Studies
PhD PROGRAMMES:
- PhD Business Administration
- PhD Public Administration
- PhD Mass communication
- PhD Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- PhD Information Technology
- PhD Christian Theology
- PhD Educational Administration
- PhD Educational Technology
- PhD Science Education
- PhD Educational Planning
- PhD Mathematics Education
Be the first to comment