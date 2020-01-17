Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Prophet Sotitobire goes to Prison as court adjourns till next month – The founder of Sotitobire Church, prophet Alfa Babatunde is to spend the next three weeks at the Olokuta Correctional Service facility pending the hearing on notice of the case at the high court.

He appeared in court with five other members of his church over the disappearance of a year old boy, Gold Kolawole in his church.

At the resumed hearing of his case alongside six other church members, chief magistrate Charity Adeyanju again adjourned sitting till Feb 5, 2020 after director of public prosecution hinted of an application on the case at the state high court.

The bail application will also be entertained at the state court

The magistrate sent journalists out the court from covering the case that has continued to attract an unusual crowd and security presence.

The prophet was accused of conspiring with five other suspects to kidnap and aid the kidnap a one year old Gold Eninlalopuwa Kolawole at the Sotitobire praising chapel in Akure.

The offences are said to be punishable under section five of Ondo state anti-kidnapping and anti-abduction law 2010.

His counsel, Sola Oke insists that the state has no evidence against his client.