Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka: 39 of my prophecies for 2020 will come to pass – Ejike Mbaka, a Catholic priest in Enugu, says his prediction of Hope Uzodinma’s victory is just one of his 40 prophecies that will come to pass in 2020.

Uzodinma had lost to Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who was declared winner of the Imo governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But on Tuesday, the Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha and declared Uzodinma as the governor of the state.

Speaking during his church programme which was held on January 1, Mbaka said Uzodinma’s return would be among the things that would shock Nigerians in 2020.

“In spite of all that would happen this 2020, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope in Imo state!” he had said.

Mbaka, whose prophecy was recalled by many, was present at the swearing-in of Uzodinma.

But Maximus Ugwuoke, his spokesman, in a statement said Mbaka made 40 prophecies but only that of Uzodinma generated controversy.

He said Nigerians should expect the manifestation of the other 39 before the year runs out.

“Uzodinma becoming the governor of Imo was just a part of the about 40 prophetic prayers Fr. Mbaka made on December 31. But that became the only issue people satanically picked against him,” the statement read.

“God has vindicated Fr. Mbaka as He has always done for Fr. Mbaka and adoration ministry in all the battles, vituperations and attacks the ministry had faced in the past. To God be the glory.

“We are not all gifted alike, Fr. Mbaka’s prophetic gift should be a source of pride for the Catholic Church and indeed all true Christians as a living evidence of divine presence within the Church.

“As a lawyer, I tell you that there are double fold angles to this miracle

“One is the miraculous resuscitation of Hope Uzodinma from the far away position he was placed in the election result announced by INEC in Imo State.

“The second is the unanimous confirmation of the seven Justices of the Supreme Court (without a dissent view) that Uzodinma was the rightful winner of the election.”