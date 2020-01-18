Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Between Davido, Chioma & Peruzzi scandal – What really went down? – A lot of tongues have been wagging ever since the news broke that Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has unfollowed his heartrob, Chioma, on Instagram.

This might not be unconnected to a claim that Peruzzi, his artiste, and Chioma had been in a relationship.

On Friday, King Patrick, the Executive Producer at GoldenBoy Entertainment, made revelation about how he had signed Peruzzi.

He released Peruzzi’s version of Davido’s hit, FIA, which he said was recorded years ago.

Patrick lamented that Peruzzi went behind him to join Davido’s label, DMW, and that he was yet to be compensated.

In his #SurvivingPeruzzi thread, Patrick wrote: “I signed Peruzzi and we all moved to Lagos, I got a better accommodation for him, a 5 bedroom house in Sangotedo. I also shot 3 videos for him but we released only one (For Your Pocket) which caught the attention of @Davido

“Davido reached out to Peruzzi and they were in constant contact. Peruzzi started telling me about how Davido wanted “US” to join DMW, I was excited because I wanted that exposure.

“I woke up to the news of the signing and I was mad and that marked the beginning of my depression. If only you know how it feels to be cheated by someone you truly loved and supported with all your heart.

“I have moved past wanting our brotherly relationship back, now all I want is my due compensation. I cannot be cheated out of this unjustly.

“I have been attacked and ambushed before because of this matter, now tell me would an innocent person do this? Twitter please help me restore my sanity and tell your fav to do the right thing.”

In his reaction, Davido tweeted: If you’re feeling depressed, remember that you’re not alone. God is with you always. Don’t be afraid to reach out to people in your family, your church, or your friend circles.Ask them to pray with you and not give u drugs ! Hope u feel better bro. Crackhead!”

The response, which apparently angered Patrick, triggered a tweet that seems to have split Davido and Chioma.

He replied: “If you’re Feeling stupid and you’re out there popping babies and giving girls STDs, don’t be sad, reach out to loved ones and get advise from your Huncho (reference to Peruzzi) on how to f*ck his Side Chick and pimp her out to you as his cousin. Let’s be guided pls. Incest is a Sin.”

Recall that Davido on September 5, 2019, had an introduction ceremony with his fiancée’s family.

Davido and Chioma welcomed a baby boy one month later.