EFCC begins 2020 recruitment with outrageous requirements – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) issued internal memo advertising job vacancies from certain categories of workers – Apply here!

They include Detective Assistants (DA), Detective Inspectors (DI) and Detective Superintendents (DS).

The internal memo which was issued on the 15th January, 2020 by the Director, Organizational Support to all Zonal Heads reads:

“Kindly be informed that Ag. EC has directed that the recruitment of Detective Assistants (DA), Detective Inspectors (DI), Detective Superintendents (DS) commence in earnest.”

“In view of this, the Ag. EC has directed that all Zonal Heads should reach out to states under their jurisdiction to source for eligible candidates.”

“Kindly find below the selection criteria for the 3 cadres:”

“Detective Assistants (DA) – Not more than 21 years, SSCE holder (minimum of 5 credits including Mathematics and English in not more than 2 sittings), Must be single.”

“Detective Inspectors (DI) – Not more than 25 years, ND/NCE holder, Must be single.”

“Detective Superintendents (DS) – Not more than 27 years, First Degree, Must have completed NYSC, Must be single.”

Though the anti-graft agency has its reasons for putting the age to 21 and 21, it is viewed as discriminating.

It is also not clear why EFCC required all the candidates not to have been married to qualify for the position.

Others believe it is a strategy to limit the number of candidates that will apply for the positions.

What will happen if the Commission did not find any of its staff across all the 36 States including the FCT qualify for the position?