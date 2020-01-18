Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FG reveals N-power 2016 Batch A Beneficiaries Exit packages – It was gathered from leadership news that the N-power beneficiaries of the Batch A would be leaving the program at any moment from now precisely by ending of February – See how to apply for n-power 2020 here!

Some of the concerned beneficiaries are panicking what could be their exit packages or would the federal government of Nigeria and the program handlers allow then to go back to the street without any incentives.

In responds to some of the bactch A beneficiaries questions by the minister,they were made to know that they will not be allowed to go back to the street as the ministry through the federal government of Nigeria are cooking something different for them.

People were wondering what this packages would look like and which forms would it takes.Opinions were sampled and below informations were received based on what actually the exit packages are.

*The exit packages might be full time employment as a teacher as federal government laments the shortage of teachers and need to recruit more into the system.

*It might also be inform of huge amount of money like 5million naira each to the go and start something lucrative and viable businesses.

Whichever way,the handler and federal government should make their decision known on time to ease ones mind from tension.