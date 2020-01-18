Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Use of English 2020 – If you have been searching for JAMB Recommended Books for Use of English 2020, jamb recommended textbooks for English, jamb recommended textbooks for physics, jamb recommended books for literature, jamb recommended textbooks for 2020, the recommended textbook for jamb 2020, books to read for jamb, jamb recommended textbooks 2020, best chemistry textbook in Nigeria, then you are in the right place.

SCORE 280+ In JAMB 2020 Download and Install JAMB CBT APP NOW for practice. CLICK HERE

Your success is directly proportional to your smart work and Hard Work

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions. The board conducts entrance Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities.

The board is also charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private monotechnics, polytechnics, and colleges of educations.

All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa School Certificate, now West African Examinations Council, WAEC, or its equivalent, National Examination Council (Nigeria), NECO.

The pioneer Registrar was Mr. Michael Saidu Angulu who served from inception in 1978 to 1986

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board have always warned and advised students and applicants on the use of the Prescribed textbook to study for JAMB.

A lot of students use textbooks not prescribed by JAMB and still pass the examination though but it is always advisable to follow instructions so that success can just be at the tip of your fingers.

JAMB Recommended Books for Use of English

Your success is directly proportional to your smart work and Hard Work

Attah, M. O. (2013) Practice in Spoken English for Intermediate and Advanced Learners , Maiduguri: University of Maiduguri Press

, Maiduguri: University of Maiduguri Press Bamgbose, A. (2002) English Lexis and Structure for Senior Secondary Schools and colleges (Revised Edition) , Ibadan: Heinemann

, Ibadan: Heinemann Banjo, A. et al (2004) New Oxford Secondary English Course Book Six for Senior Secondary Schools , Ibadan: UP Plc.

, Ibadan: UP Plc. Caesar, O. J. (2003) Essential Oral English for Schools and Colleges , Lagos: Tonad Publishers Limited

, Lagos: Tonad Publishers Limited Daniel Jones (2011) Cambridge English Pronouncing Dictionary, Cambridge : Cambridge University Press

: Cambridge University Press Egbe, D. I (1996) Mastering English Usage and Communication Skills , Lagos: Tisons

, Lagos: Tisons Elugbe, B. (2000) Oral English for Schools and Colleges , Ibadan: Heinemann

, Ibadan: Heinemann Grant, N. J. H, Nnamonu, S. Jowitt, D. (1998) Senior English Project 3, (New Edition) Harlow : Longman

: Longman Idowu, O. O, Sogbeson, T. S, Adofo, A. K. Burgess, D. F, and Burgess, L. J. (1998) Round-up English: A Complete Guide , Lagos: Longman

, Lagos: Longman Idris, U. (2001) Oral English at Your Fingertips for Schools and Colleges , Lagos, M. Youngbrain Publishers

, Lagos, M. Youngbrain Publishers Igiligi, E. C. and Ogenyi, S. O. (2010)Grammar and Composition in the G.S.M. Age , Enugu: Joe Hills Production Services

, Enugu: Joe Hills Production Services Jauro, L. B. (2013) Oral English for Schools and Colleges: A teaching and Learning Approach , Yola: Paraclete Publishers.

, Yola: Paraclete Publishers. Nnamonu, S. and Jowitt, D. (1989) Common Errors in English , Lagos: Longman

, Lagos: Longman Ogunsanwo, O. Duruaku, A. B.C, Ezechukwu, J and Nwachukwu, U. I (2005) Countdown English Language, (Revised Edition) , Ibadan: Evans

, Ibadan: Evans Olatoye, S. (2006) The Silent Teacher , Ado-Ekiti: Segun and Sons Enterprises

, Ado-Ekiti: Segun and Sons Enterprises Oluikpe, B. O. A, nnaemeka, B. A, Obah, T. Y, Otagburuagu, E. J. Onuigbo, S. and Ogbonna, E. A. (1998) Intensive English for Senior Secondary School 3 , Onitsha: Africana – FIRST Publisher.

, Onitsha: Africana – FIRST Publisher. Tomori, S. H. O (2000) Objective Tests for School Certificate english: Practice in Lexis, Structure and idiom (Reprinted Edition), Ibadan: Heinemann

Ibadan: Heinemann Ukwuegbu, C, Okoro, O., Idris, A. U., Okebukola, F. O. and Owokade, C. O. (2002) Catch-up English for SSCE/UME, Ibadan: Heinemann

That’s the much we can take on the topic “JAMB Recommended Books for Use of English 2020”.