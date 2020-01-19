Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria army shortlisted candidates ordered to report for training (date and venue inside) – The Nigeria Army Direct short service commission course 25 of 2020 selection board have ordered shortlisted successful candidates to immediately report themselves for Officer Cadet training at the Nigeria Army school of Infantry in Jaji Kaduna Friday 31 of January 2020 – View full list here!

General rules to all successful applicants

Successful candidates are to report at NASI Jaji-Kaduna with the following:

“the original of their credentials including the online print out that come along with their passport”

“This includes four copies of coloured photograph of size 5×7 with suit and standing erect with no face cap or any hat”.

“Two pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests/navy blue shorts (without stripes)”.

“Candidate should also come with two pairs of white canvas or trainers. Note that rubber type is not acceptable”.

“Two pairs of maroon-red unmarked round neck vests and navy blue track down without stripes”

“Candidate are to come with two white bed sheets/pillow cases”.

“Under-listed candidate are to come with One blanket (grey or army green colour) due to cold weather condition”.

“Candidates are to come with a set of cutlery”.

“Candidates are also to come along with Two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wears”

“Serving military personnel are to come along with release letters and passes from their commanders/commanding officers”.

“Any if the Successful candidates underlisted who fail to report on the stated date will forfeit their positions”.