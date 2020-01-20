Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How To Pay For National Open University Of Nigeria NOUN IT/Siwes Log Book – Here are the steps you need to take if you want to pay for NOUN Log Book:

Visit www.remita.net Click on “Pay Federal Government Agency” In the box titled “Name Of MDA“, type National Open University (before you complete typing, the system will aid you in completing the remaining part of the name. Please select the system’s suggestion as it also carries a numerical code along with it after the name. The code is the identity of NOUN on the remitaplatform) Under “Name of Service/Purpose” click the drop-down button and select “Choose tender fee or miscellaneous“. Under “Description of payment“, type “IT/SIWES LOG BOOK” Skip the box titled “Amount To Pay” and go down to the lower tab which consists of the list of other payments in NOUN. In this area, please check (mark) the box which bears the title “IT SIWES“. Directly opposite the IT SIWES title, you will find a box containing Unit Price as 0.00 just edit the unit price by typing in 1000.00 (without a comma). Automatically, the earlier skipped tab titled “Amount To Pay” will update itself to N1,000.00 Go to the lower tab and fill in your Full Name Fill in your Email Fill in your phone number. When filling your phone number, the moment you click on the box, +234 is already there. All you need to do is to fill the remaining part of your phone number without typing the first “0”. E.g. if your phone number is 08089896529, just type 8089896529 so that it looks like +2348089896529. The first zero is the same as +234

NOTE: The above information is suggested to be filled with the same information on your NOUN portal.