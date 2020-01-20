ICPC Recruitment 2020 nationwide Massive vacancies – Apply at dcslrecruits.com

ICPC Recruitment 2020 nationwide Massive vacancies – Apply at dcslrecruits.com :  The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) – The Anti-Corruption Commission with the mandate of fighting corruption in Nigeria through enforcement and preventive measures – Apply here!

ICPC Recruitment Application Form Portal 2020
Applications are invited for the following positions below:

Job Title: Executive Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 007
Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

  • Must possess National Diploma, with a working knowledge in computer operations.

General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:

  • Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
  • A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND  / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
  • Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
  • NYSC Discharge certificate.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:

  • Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
  • Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
  • Polygraph test.

Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online

Job Title: Senior Executive Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 006
Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

  • Must possess a National Diploma with a working knowledge in computer operations and minimum of 3 years cognate experience.

General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:

  • Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
  • A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND  / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
  • Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
  • NYSC Discharge certificate.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:

  • Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
  • Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
  • Polygraph test.

Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online

SEC, ICPC marshal out plans to combat crime
Job Title: Officer 2 – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 005
Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

  • Must have Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation.

General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:

  • Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
  • A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND  / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
  • Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
  • NYSC Discharge certificate.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:

  • Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
  • Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
  • Polygraph test.

Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online

Job Title: Officer 1 – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 004
Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

  • Must have a Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 3 years working experience.

General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:

  • Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
  • A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND  / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
  • Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
  • NYSC Discharge certificate.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:

  • Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
  • Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
  • Polygraph test.

Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online

ICPC Says www.dcslrecruits.com is the authentic portal for 2020 recruitment
Job Title: Senior Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 003
Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

  • A First Degree or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 6 years cognate working experience.

General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:

  • Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
  • A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND  / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
  • Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
  • NYSC Discharge certificate.
  • Professional certification is compulsory.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:

  • Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
  • Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
  • Polygraph test.

Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online

Job Title: Principal Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 002
Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

  • A First Degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 9 years cognate experience.

General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:

  • Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
  • A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND  / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
  • Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
  • NYSC Discharge certificate.
  • Professional certification is compulsory.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:

  • Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
  • Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
  • Polygraph test.

Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online

ICPC Recruitment Application Form Portal 2020
Job Title: Assistant Director – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 001
LocationNigeria

Qualifications

  • A First Degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 18 years cognate experience.

General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:

  • Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
  • A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower. HND  / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
  • Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
  • NYSC Discharge certificate.
  • Professional certification is compulsory.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:

  • Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
  • Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
  • Polygraph test.

Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online

Application Instruction

  • Please upload your Application, Curriculum Vitae (CV) and evidence of educational qualification with a passport size photograph.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.




