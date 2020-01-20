Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

ICPC Recruitment 2020 nationwide Massive vacancies – Apply at dcslrecruits.com : The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) – The Anti-Corruption Commission with the mandate of fighting corruption in Nigeria through enforcement and preventive measures – Apply here!

Applications are invited for the following positions below:

Job Title: Executive Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 007

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

Must possess National Diploma, with a working knowledge in computer operations.

General Requirements

Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:

Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.

A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted

NYSC Discharge certificate.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:

Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment

Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness

Polygraph test.

Application Closing Date

30th January, 2020.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Senior Executive Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 006

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

Must possess a National Diploma with a working knowledge in computer operations and minimum of 3 years cognate experience.

Application Closing Date

30th January, 2020.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Officer 2 – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 005

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

Must have Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation.

Application Closing Date

30th January, 2020.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Officer 1 – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 004

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

Must have a Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 3 years working experience.

Application Closing Date

30th January, 2020.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Senior Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 003

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

A First Degree or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 6 years cognate working experience.

General Requirements

Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:

Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.

A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted

NYSC Discharge certificate.

Professional certification is compulsory.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:

Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment

Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness

Polygraph test.

Application Closing Date

30th January, 2020.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Principal Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 002

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

A First Degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 9 years cognate experience.

General Requirements

Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:

Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.

A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted

NYSC Discharge certificate.

Professional certification is compulsory.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:

Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment

Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness

Polygraph test.

Application Closing Date

30th January, 2020.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Job Title: Assistant Director – ICPC Recruitment 2020

Ref.: 001

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications

A First Degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 18 years cognate experience.

General Requirements

Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:

Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.

A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower. HND / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.

Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted

NYSC Discharge certificate.

Professional certification is compulsory.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:

Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment

Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness

Polygraph test.

Application Closing Date

30th January, 2020.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Application Instruction

Please upload your Application, Curriculum Vitae (CV) and evidence of educational qualification with a passport size photograph.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.